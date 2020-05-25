The Welsh rider won the Potters Corner Virtual Grand National

Driven by 17-year-old Jack Tudor, the 18-1 shot was met with a late challenge from Walk in the Mill, when the decadent Tiger Roll had to settle for fourth.

Using the latest CGI technology and special algorithms, the race was featured live on UK Terrestrial Broadcaster ITV, with 40 runners auctioned for virtual glory and nearly five million viewers.

Tiger Roll, along with jockey Davy Russell, won the Aintree in 2018 and 2019, and expects to emulate the legendary Red Rum with a third victory in a four-mile race (6.4 km) with 30 challenging fences until the cancellation decision. The race on March 16th.

In the CGI version, the shock frontrunner Aso seemed to have every chance of a Tiger Roll victory after a massive crash with two fences remaining, but in the long run it fell to the finish post at Aintree.