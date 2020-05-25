The Welsh rider won the Potters Corner Virtual Grand National

Driven by 17-year-old Jack Tudor, the 18-1 shot was met with a late challenge from Walk in the Mill, when the decadent Tiger Roll had to settle for fourth.
Using the latest CGI technology and special algorithms, the race was featured live on UK Terrestrial Broadcaster ITV, with 40 runners auctioned for virtual glory and nearly five million viewers.
Tiger Roll, along with jockey Davy Russell, won the Aintree in 2018 and 2019, and expects to emulate the legendary Red Rum with a third victory in a four-mile race (6.4 km) with 30 challenging fences until the cancellation decision. The race on March 16th.
In the CGI version, the shock frontrunner Aso seemed to have every chance of a Tiger Roll victory after a massive crash with two fences remaining, but in the long run it fell to the finish post at Aintree.
Tudor, who led Potters Corner to victory at the Welsh Grand National last year, has been the Grand National winner since 1938, when the real race was a virtual one.
Previous computer simulations of the Grand National proved surprisingly accurate due to the unpredictability of the race, with the winner of the 2018 version being followed by the winner Tiger Roll.
Potters Corner Trainer Christian Williams is aiming for the success of the Aintree after the Welsh Grand National victory, but will have to wait a year now to see if that becomes a reality.
“I’m just happy. I think people are tuned in from the outside of racing – great and great – to cheer everyone up during tough times,” Williams said.
“It’s something to cheer people up. People get stuck in their homes and it’s got a good view. It’s about watching it together and having a little banter.”
Limited betting is allowed in the race, with a maximum of $ 10 ($ 12) and bookmakers announcing $ 2.6 million ($ 3.12 million) on Sunday, with the proceeds going to National Health Service charities.
As a precursor to the big event, the Champion of Champions race ran, resulting in the 19th-century hero’s manifesto second and Tiger Roll third to Red Rum, the three-time winner in the 1970s.
