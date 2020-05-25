The White House announces new travel restrictions on Brazil

The statement reads, “Of all foreigners who are physically present in the Federal Republic, as immigrants or non-immigrants, I am determined to the interests of the United States to restrict and withhold access to the United States.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the announcement is the second most common case of coronavirus transmission from Brazil to the United States. As of Sunday evening, more than 347,000 cases of coronavirus were reported in Brazil.

“Today’s action will help foreign nationals in Brazil look to our country for additional infections,” White House press secretary Kylie McEnany said Sunday. “These new restrictions do not apply to trade flows between the United States and Brazil.”