World

The White House announces new travel restrictions on Brazil

2 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Ayhan
0 Views

The statement reads, “Of all foreigners who are physically present in the Federal Republic, as immigrants or non-immigrants, I am determined to the interests of the United States to restrict and withhold access to the United States.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the announcement is the second most common case of coronavirus transmission from Brazil to the United States. As of Sunday evening, more than 347,000 cases of coronavirus were reported in Brazil.

“Today’s action will help foreign nationals in Brazil look to our country for additional infections,” White House press secretary Kylie McEnany said Sunday. “These new restrictions do not apply to trade flows between the United States and Brazil.”

The previous Sunday, Robert O’Brien, National Security Advisor He said the Trump administration is likely to announce new sanctions on it Travel to Brazil.

O’Brien, in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said White House officials “hope it is temporary.” He said the White House “looks at other countries on a nationwide basis” in the area.

When asked about reporting that European travel restrictions have come too late since mid-March to prevent the spread of the virus across the US, O’Brien highlighted The Trump decision To limit some travel to China, people traveling through Europe from China a few weeks before the implementation of European travel restrictions suggested that US officials were unaware that the Kovid-19 could be brought to the US.

“We didn’t know it at the time but we later learned that the Chinese were allowing people to travel from Wuhan to Europe,” he said.

The coronavirus has not yet reached its peak Sోo Paulo, Brazil’s largest and worst-affected city, But the health care system is already beginning to break down. As the crisis intensifies and the death toll continues to rise, President Zaire Bolsonaro Appeals to reopen businesses. He opposes many governors who emphasize social distance measures to slow the spread.
Away from hospitals, Native peoples of Brazil Dying at an alarming rate. According to the Article Group of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, the death toll is more than double that of the rest of Brazil’s population.

The APIB recorded more than 980 officially confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 125 deaths, indicating a mortality rate of 12.6% – compared to the national rate of 6.4%.

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Ayhan

View all posts

Leave a Comment