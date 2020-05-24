The White House financial adviser said unemployment would reach “20% north” in May

Cummings outside his London home on Saturday.

Downing Street dominates newspaper front pages in the UK as reports of Boris Johnson’s top aide ignoring lockdown rules for multiple trips across England.

The government batted on Saturday the first round of stories about Dominic Cummings, who flew from London to Durham with his wife, Kovid, 19, sick with symptoms.

Cummings, who was portrayed as the mastermind behind the Brexit campaign and Boris Johnson’s premiere ship, went to his parents’ home to help with child care – even if the trip was clear, self-isolate family members and family members if there were no signs of travel.

But much of that defense is based on the idea that Cummings made only one trip. The Observer and the Daily Mirror reported on Saturday evening that witnesses had seen Cummings near Durham on several dates in April, after he had recovered from his Kovid-19 properties.

The two papers, working together on the story, called their Sunday editions with new claims and the dismissal of Johnson Cummings.

Downing Street said in a fiery response to the latest stories, “We will not waste our time answering false allegations about Mr. Cummings by not publishing newspapers” – an attack on two national magazines indicates that they are not backing down.

The calls for him to quit only escalated on Sunday, when Conservative MPs began to split the party line and call for Cummings to go. Influential backbencher Steve Baker said the Johnson government was giving up too much political capital to save Cummings’ job.

Simon Hoare said on Twitter: “Lockdown has its challenges for everyone. It’s his cavalier” I don’t care; I’m smarter than you “voice that provokes people. He’s now hurting PM / Govt & I don’t like it.”

Cummings’ anti-establishment message, tough and ready behavior and brutal reputation made him a controversial figure at the best of times.

But the policy that the government upholds him – and the possibility that they will seriously undermine their own lockdown measures to save his job – has angered critics.

“What concerns me most is that some senior politicians in the government have spent the weekend undermining the laws and public health messages designed to protect the people in the pandemic.

The government is also experiencing heat from documents traditionally sympathetic to Boris Johnson.

The Telegraph, which counts the prime minister among its former columnists, has broken down on the second claims – which were revealed on Saturday night, which caused new questions on Sunday.

The Mail on Sunday devoted several pages of coverage to the scandal at this time, with the Sunday Times leading Johnson to defend his aide, but “voters are demanding Cummings resign.”

Johnson was quiet in person during the week-long row, did not give interviews and made no public statements about Cummings. But it is clear that this political line has become a decisive moment in the UK’s coronavirus response.