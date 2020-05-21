The WHO reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Two members of the Madrid Emergency Medical Service greeted each other at a briefing in Madrid on May 15. Pierre-Philippe Marco / AFP via Getty Images

Two European countries, Spain and Italy, severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, report continues Low daily Covid-19 deaths and new cases.

In Spain, the daily death toll due to Kovid-19 increased by 95 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 27,800, the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

However, the data shows a slight increase in new infections, which will be explained “in the next few days,” said Fernando Simon, director of the Spanish Center for Health Emergency.

More on: Spain’s health ministry recently instituted a new reporting system for Covid-19 cases, which is designed to allow for faster detection, isolation of patients and treatment for the virus, Simon said.

Meanwhile, Italy continues to reduce its coronavirus numbers gradually.

The number of active cases in Italy fell to 62,752 on Wednesday, the Italian Civil Protection Agency said. Today’s number is a decrease of more than 2,300 cases from the day before.

The death toll has risen by at least 161 in the past few days to 32,330, the agency said.

The total number of cases in the country since the outbreak began is now 227,364, an increase of 665 from the day before.