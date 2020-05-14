The woman gives birth and then runs 160 km with her newborn baby

The woman, unidentified by CNN, is walking with her husband and four other children from the city of Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna town in neighboring Madhya Pradesh.

Somewhere on the trip the woman stopped and gave birth to a baby girl. A few days later, she was stopped by an officer named Kavita Kanesh at a checkpoint in Madhya Pradesh.

“After she gave birth, she rested for just one and a half to two hours. The family had no money, no transit lines, and no one was giving them a lift,” Kanesh told CNN.

Kanesh said the baby was born on May 5, four days before they reached the checkpoint.