The woman gives birth and then runs 160 km with her newborn baby

The woman, unidentified by CNN, is walking with her husband and four other children from the city of Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna town in neighboring Madhya Pradesh.
Somewhere on the trip the woman stopped and gave birth to a baby girl. A few days later, she was stopped by an officer named Kavita Kanesh at a checkpoint in Madhya Pradesh.
“After she gave birth, she rested for just one and a half to two hours. The family had no money, no transit lines, and no one was giving them a lift,” Kanesh told CNN.
Kanesh said the baby was born on May 5, four days before they reached the checkpoint.
The family left Nashik because they had no place to live and the country’s coronavirus lockdown left them with no way to make money, according to Kanesh.
Kanesh told CNN that the woman was taken to a detention facility and made arrangements to seek medical attention.
Thousands of migrant workers have tried to leave Indian cities and return to their colonial villages since the country’s coronavirus restrictions went into effect.
Due to the extensive closure of public transport, some had to travel on foot.
More than 78,000 coronavirus cases and 2,551 deaths have been reported in India, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.
