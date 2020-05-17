The woman unloads the breast implant bullet and saves her life

The 2018 incident in Toronto, Canada, was one of the few cases documented in the medical literature, where the breast implant played a role in saving a patient’s life, and the first recorded example of a silicone implant, surgeon Giancarlo McEneway told CNN.
Doctors found the silicone implant to be the cause of the bullet’s trajectory – ultimately saving the woman’s life.
Two types of breast implants are approved for sale in the United States. They both have a silicone outer shell, but one is filled with saline, and the other is filled with silicone gel. They may vary in size, shell thickness, shape and shape of the shell surface, and are usually implanted to increase breast size or reconstruct breast tissue, such as mastectomy or other damage to the breast.
Although the exact details of the shooting are unclear, Surgeon McNew told CNN that the patient went to the local emergency department for treatment after being shot in the chest.
“She was talking – the trauma team was in disbelief about how well she was doing,” said McEwen, one of the treating surgeons.
“The bullet wound entry was on the left breast, but the rib fracture was on the right side. The bullet first entered the skin on the left side and then ricocheted right over the sternum into the right breast and broke her right rib,” he explained.
“The implant caused a change in the bullet’s trajectory,” he said.
The woman suffered a gunshot wound, broken ribs and broken implants, but otherwise escaped.
“The left side had a heart and s brain – if the bullet went into the chest, she would have had a very serious, life-threatening injury,” McEnew added.
Medics found a hard, bullet-like object in the right anterior thoracic wall of the woman below the right breast.
Using trauma radiographs, medics were able to identify the bullet in the right lateral thoracic wall, the fractured rib and air bubbles in the left breast, and confirm that the bullet traveled from the left breast to the right thoracic wall.
Doctors said the patient was later evaluated and cleared by the trauma service, but the gun was not recovered and the shooter did not know, according to the report.
They noted in the report that doctors treated the wound by removing implants, treating the wound, and prescribing a short course of antibiotics.
