The woman unloads the breast implant bullet and saves her life

A case study was published SAGE Medical Journal Last week, doctors described how a silicone breast implant dislodged a bullet from a 30-year-old woman’s vital organs.

The 2018 incident in Toronto, Canada, was one of the few cases documented in the medical literature, where the breast implant played a role in saving a patient’s life, and the first recorded example of a silicone implant, surgeon Giancarlo McEneway told CNN.

Doctors found the silicone implant to be the cause of the bullet’s trajectory – ultimately saving the woman’s life.

Two types of breast implants are approved for sale in the United States. They both have a silicone outer shell, but one is filled with saline, and the other is filled with silicone gel. They may vary in size, shell thickness, shape and shape of the shell surface, and are usually implanted to increase breast size or reconstruct breast tissue, such as mastectomy or other damage to the breast.