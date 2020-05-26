The woman was placed on vacation at work after a viral Central Park video

An investment firm that hired a white woman to go viral by calling police over a black man in Central Park has put her on administrative leave.

“We take these matters very seriously, and we do not condone any racism,” read a statement from Franklin Templeton.

“As we were investigating the situation, the employee involved was placed on administrative leave.”

The woman in the video was identified as Amy Cooper in the reports. A screenshot of her LinkedIn account, shared on Twitter, found her at the head of insurance investment solutions at Franklin Templeton.

Cooper apologized for the incident NBC New York.

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially the man and his family,” she told the network. “This is unacceptable and I apologize to everyone who has seen the video and to everyone who is offended. … Everyone who thinks of me in a low light and understands why they are doing so.”

The man who could be heard in the video, Christian Cooper, said he had asked Amy to put the dog on the leash, and in her absence, he gave Pooku a treat.

“The only way they can keep the dog from eating the treat is to put it on the leash,” he told NBC. “At some point, she decided that I was going to play a race card. I was.

Amy told the network that she was bullied because she didn’t know what dog treats were.

Social media users have also accused Amy of animal cruelty as she was seen in the video pulling and pulling a struggling dog.

Later on Monday, Amy allegedly returned her adopted flower to a local animal shelter.

“As of this evening, the owner has voluntarily surrendered the dog to our rescue while the matter is being resolved,” the Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue said in a statement.

“The dog is now in our care and he is safe and healthy,” the group said.

The shelter also did not publicly identify the woman or link it to the Central Park incident. A request for comment from the group was not immediately returned.

Amy Cooper did not return phone calls from The Post.