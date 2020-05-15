A Chinese man wearing a face mask has fired his lungs after a two-mile run in the Coronavirus Earthquake Center in Wuhan, according to a report.

The 26-year-old Jagger was taken to Wuhan Central Hospital, where he underwent major surgery to breathe in the lungs that began to suffocate. The sun of the UK reported.

Doctors found that the man’s left lung was compressed by 90 percent and that his heart was moving to the right side of his body.

A collapsed lung is called a pneumothorax, which occurs when the air leaks into the space between the lungs and the chest wall, causing respiratory and life-threatening complications.

Health officials believe the man burst his lungs because he was wearing a mask while walking.

Chen Bajun, head of thoracic surgery at the hospital, said the man was already susceptible to sudden pneumothorax due to his long and thin frame.

In two other cases of physical activity, two Chinese guys recently killed each other within a week of wearing masks during gym class.

Every lap of a physical examination test when a 14-year-old child suddenly collapses on the track. A boy’s death certificate states a sudden cardiac arrest.