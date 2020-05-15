The Yankees’ Brian Cashman is still blazing on the Astros cheating

The Yankees will face the Astros for the first time in the 2020 season, which begins Friday in Houston.

Any retaliation for the sign-stealing scandal that rocked MLB over the winter will have to wait because of the coronavirus pandemic, but general manager Brian Cashman made clear on Thursday that he is not yet in contention.

And his frustration was not simply directed toward the Astros, who used their worst can-banking system to help the Yankees defeat the 2017 ALCS on their way to a World Series win.

“It’s a little bit of a disappointment,” Cashman said, crediting online sleuth Zamboy for “decoding” the trash can system by pouring in game videos to find evidence.

“For example, the disappointment after the fact that Zamboy was placed online and decoded after A’s Mike Faiers revealed [to The Athletic] What will ship [in Houston], Said Cashman. “We were disappointed, we knew something was going on and we complained about it. We don’t really know what the specifics are [were] Once it is decoded, why do we not recognize it?

Submit your Yankees questions here to answer in an upcoming post mailbag

Cashman added the Yankees “tried every way to find out if they were doing something.” We don’t know what they’re doing. We don’t know how they deliver the signs, but it’s clear by the day and the entire industry knows about it. ”

Speaking Thursday in a virtual conversation about fundraising for the Family Centers Emergency Client Assistance Fund, GM said he was not vocal in his response to the scandal involving the sport and the commissioner’s office investigating the case. And sentenced.

“I think people in my position should be very careful not to criticize decisions that are ultimately in someone else’s hands,” Cashman said. “How frustrating is it to play more in the postseason? Of course. Do I have strong feelings on that? Sure. Sometimes it reduces my defense, and it really serves me or the Yankees or the baseball industry by sharing what I really feel and the emotion that comes from it.” I’m not sure if this would be helpful to the process .

However, Houston fired manager A.J. The scandal resulted in Hinch and GM making Jeff Luhno and Boston’s Alex Cora.

“They clearly benefited [the system], Cashman said of the Astros. “They are disciplined for it now and as we move forward, we need to move forward and not look at the past because there is nothing we can do about it.”