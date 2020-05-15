The Yankees need Adam Ottavino to get the form back in the short 2020 season

Part 18 of the series exploring the New York Yankees

If the MLB and the Players Association can find a way to keep the short season going, this is no small thing about a very different game.

If the five starters are relatively healthy, the Yankees don’t need Chad Green as an opener, which means the powerful bullpen has another high-profile hand.

Adding green to Aroldis Chapman, Jack Britton, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Luis Sessa and Jonathan Loisiga is highlighted by the interchangeable parts that cut games with a deep pen for Aaron Boone. If a spot start is needed, Cessa and Loisige can handle it.

With Boone and first-year pitching coach Matt Blake expected to limit the workload of each starter in the season that begins in July, a deeper pen will lead to a parade of relievers soon after the fourth inning.

Of the bullpen’s six hands, Chapman has the most defined role – the ninth inning. Sessa and Loisiga can provide long-term relief or work later if others need a day off. Britain can close or pitch in eighth and seventh positions. This left Ottavino, Kahnle and Greene to work in front of Britain and Chapman, who turned 37 in 42 saves a year ago.

Submit your Yankees questions here to answer in an upcoming post mailbag

Former Rockies teammate DJ LeMahieu finished fourth in AL MVP voting, and a huge bargain (two years, $ 24 million), Ottavino’s first regular season (three years, $ 34 million) more than solid in pinstripes, followed by October subpar.

“With the Yankees, he can be a setup man in terms of matchups,” said one OW scout, Ottavino, who posted a 1.90 ERA in 73 appearances in most of his staff, 88 in 66 ¹ / innings, allowing 47 hits and 40 walks. He had an 8.11 ERA in eight postseason games and gave up a game-tying home run to Houston’s George Springer in the fifth inning of ALCS Game 2. The Astros tied the series 1-1, with Carlos Correa’s homer 11th off JA Happ. “Other places he used to be [are] In or near the eighth inning. ”

Ottavino pitched the eighth inning 21 times last year and posted a 3.71 ERA in 17 innings. He served 24 innings in the seventh and had a 2.25 ERA. Boone called Ottavino twenty-five times in the sixth and he delivered a 0.48 ERA in 25 frames.

According to Scout, Ottavino’s gait doesn’t hurt another pitcher because his swing-and-miss stuff is so good that he can hit batters with pitches in the strike zone.

“His command is better than his control. He runs with a lot of guys, but gets them on pitches in the zone. He hits the guys in the zone and he doesn’t need guys to chase that hard slider,” says Scout.

Ottavino has runners in the offseason and an area spent in spring training. He stopped pressing his glove with the ball before giving it a pitch. Ottavino said his time at the plate was slowed down to 1.3 seconds from 1.7 seconds, giving the catcher the opportunity to throw a runner trying to steal second. Last year, runners were successful 15 times in 16 stolen base attempts with Ottavino on the mound.

If the short season happens, there will be a lot of adjustment for managers and coaches. One area where Boone doesn’t sweat is due to his bullpen’s talent and depth with four relievers – Chapman, Britain, Green and Ottavino – in close proximity.