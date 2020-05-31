There is a video showing the police, George Floyd struggling amid the arrest

New footage looks like George Floyd was in a violent fight with police when he was in a squad car before he was pinned to the knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes.

Clip – Posted on Saturday By controversial activist Shaun King – a Minneapolis officer is shown leaning in behind a rear passenger door, and seems to be fighting him after Floyd’s arrest for trying to use a fake $ 20 bill.

Derek Chauvin – the officer charged with murder after Floyd pinned him with a neck that said, “I can’t breathe” – appears to be running to the right of the car as the Memorial Day clip ends.

The spot where 46-year-old Floyd is finally pinned to the ground in a viral clip has led to protests across America.

“It’s all coming together. The police hit the car from George Floyd, ”King insisted for the clip.

“One was under surveillance while the other was attacking him.”

Four Minneapolis officers were fired. Chauvin – who was charged with three police shootings during his 19 years on the job – was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Floyd family said in a statement to their lawyer, Ben Crump, “They expected a first-degree murder charge.”

“We have a first-degree murder charge. We would like to see other officers arrested.