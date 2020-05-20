There is no National Forest sign in Montana

(CNN) – After a year of absence, the sign has been restored for the Highland Canyon in Custer Gallatin National Forest – thanks to a native who has decided on a set of earthly love and energy tools.

Liz Johnson, who lives in Bozeman, Montana, just north of federal land, noted last year that the Halaite Canyon has no sign. Although she cannot confirm that the symbol was stolen, she has a strong suspicion that it was taken.

“The Gallatin National Forest, and the highlight, in particular, is very dear to everyone I know,” Johnson told CNN. “It’s so close to town and offers so many different activities for all kinds of people. That’s why this sign was stolen – because it’s so dear!”

Liz Johnson poured hours into researching, planning and purchasing all the ingredients to make this sign. Courtesy Liz Johnson

The winter highlight will receive more than 20,000 visitors per month and over 40,000 visitors per month in the summer, The U.S. Forest Service said

As a proponent of do-it-yourself and maker culture fueled by people who love to design and work on their own projects, from 3D printing to woodworking – Johnson says these things need to be taken into his own hands.

She was inspired by a documentary she had seen on Richard Anchrom, who secretly (and without government permission) improved the signage on the California Freeway.

Johnson described himself as a “jack-of-all-trades type hobby” who made goods of all sizes.

“I inherited some power tools and skills from my father, but I really inherited the curiosity and determination to try new things and jump into things,” Johnson said.

“Whenever I wanted to try and do something, I never heard from my parents ‘what ifs,’ ‘about this,’ or ‘may not,’ but instead ‘good luck’ and ‘here are some ideas to get you started.'”

Johnson said it took her about a week to complete the code from start to finish. Courtesy Liz Johnson

Johnson said he had been thinking about the project all year, but was putting it off. However, she was inspired to get the sign ready by the time Highlight Canyon reopened, so people could see it on opening day.

Highlight Canyon Road will be closed for a few weeks in April and May each year to dissolve the road subgrade. A local nonprofit Highlight’s friends The closure also includes a “clean-up day”, which will help with road maintenance to help highlight conservation.

“I thought the Forest Service had more important things to do than change the code to be stolen, or they didn’t even notice,” Johnson said. “Anyway, I thought it was a problem I could solve myself. I didn’t tell them partly because I thought they would say no, but because I want to do a little rebellion. Very difficult. ”

There There are federal regulations By the U.S. Forest Service for signs, and Johnson said he was looking to follow them when making the sign. She found hex codes for the color, the font that fits closely, the type of wood (MDO plywood), the size and shape.

She said she wants it to be “inseparable from the real deal” and hopes that if the forest service finds out what she has done, there is a good chance it will be left behind if the rules are followed as closely as possible.

Johnson poured hours into planning, researching, laying out words and buying all the materials. However, after her electrical appliances were broken, it took her a “very intensive” week from start to finish to finish her work.

Now, the sign welcomes all Highlight Canyon visitors, and Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl has also endorsed her work.

“Thanks Liz !,” Mehl wrote in a tweet . “It’s a great step to get things done. Every time I see that signal for years to come, I think of your community spirit.”

The forest service appreciates the gift, but give them a call next time.

“We would love for people to coordinate with us before embarking on such a project, because she obviously has put in a lot of effort, but we certainly appreciate that people want to help and cooperate,” said Bozeman Ranger District of Wendy Urie Service, recreation manager for Forest. Bozeman Daily Chronicle

CNN has attempted to reach out to the Forest Service for further comment.

Highway Canyon Highway was reopened on May 16.