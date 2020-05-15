This gap looks similar to the Camp A shirt Auschwitz uniform

The dreaded “camp shirt” sold at some Gap online stores fits right in with the Nazi concentration camp.

The pale blue and white striped cotton T-shirt is being slogged on social media to resemble the uniforms worn at Auschwitz.

“So the ap gap made a white-gray wide-striped shirt that reminded me of concentration camp uniforms before calling them” camp shirts. “

After the setback, some online stores seem to have changed the name of the gap from “camp shirt” to “striped shirt”.

Gap Canada It is still called a camp shirt Thursday night and the customer company’s site was blown up – with a stellar rating for the shirt and angry reviews.

“Design Concentration looks like camp shirts and makes the” Camp “title more realistic. This is so terrible !!!!! You should remove it immediately. As a big GAP shopper, I’m very disappointed, ”wrote a consumer named Concerned.

Another reviewer, Melania, commented, “Is the yellow star included or should we sew? Asking the Jew. “

“Gap Inc. is deeply committed to treating our customers with dignity and respect,” Gap spokeswoman Annie Lee wrote in an email Thursday Jewish Telegraphic Agency When asked about the publishing shirt.

“We are urgently investigating this matter and will get back to you.”

The “camp shirt” sold for $ 25 on Thursday, with the original price being $ 49.50.

In 2012 a Gap shirt erupted among consumers for its link to killing Native Americans with a t-shirt bearing the slogan “Manifest Destiny.”

Gap eventually removed the shirt from the store shelves and said in a stern statement that due to customer feedback, it no longer offers the shirt online or in stores.

Other brands have come under fire for selling costumes reminiscent of the Holocaust.

In 2014, clothing chain Zara apologized for selling a striped shirt with David’s yellow star on the chest. In 2007, Zara also apologized for selling a handbag with embroidery swastikas.