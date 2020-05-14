This New York pastor says his parish has lost 44 people to coronavirus

Rev. Funeral Mass for Raul Louis Lopez in Queens. Fabian Arias presides.

Raul Luis Lopez is 33rd on the growing list.

The 39-year-old restaurant delivery man died at a New York hospital last month.

And at St. Peter’s Church in Manhattan, he is part of a devastating reckoning: coronavirus deaths from our parish.

This list is from the Rev. Fabian Arias is on the desk, under the N95 mask he plans to wear to the next funeral he presides over. There are dozens of names on it, and he fears more will come soon.

Arias and other church leaders say the pestilence killed 44 people from their parish.

Some are active members who attend Mass regularly. Others occasionally show up for Holy Week, family baptism or other special events. Arias sees them as part of his parish. He said the death toll in their church reveals the troubling reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

An N95 mask inside Arias’ home sits on a list of parishioners who say they died of coronavirus.

Church leaders provided CNN with a copy of the list, but asked not to print out the full names of the victims to protect their privacy. CNN spoke with the family of the deceased and confirmed the names of one-third of the list with available public records, but could not independently confirm some of the deaths.

Of the parish deaths logged by church officials, the majority of Arias – about 90% – are Latino. And many, many undocumented immigrants, he says.

“The virus installs itself in the most vulnerable areas, so it infects the most vulnerable people. This is the problem. The virus does not discriminate,” he said.

Leaders say the coronavirus has destroyed churches throughout the city

St. Peter’s sits on top of a subway hub and draws admirers from New York’s five boroughs, some of whom visit the church on their way to jobs as deliverymen, waiters, construction workers and cleaners.

According to church leaders, this community, which was recently incorporated into the Spanish-language church, is 50% Latino. And this is not only distressing.

St. Peter’s Church temporarily closed its doors in early March as cases of coronavirus in the city began to rise. Arias now performs church services from the living room of his apartment in the Bronx.

Bishop Paul Egensteiner, who was elected to lead the Metropolitan New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church last year, said many of the city’s majority-Latino congregations are being destroyed by Kovid-19. In some, 25-30% of the pastor community reported being infected.

The bishop, who is angry with Americans who claim the pandemic is high, told CNN.

“As far as you can tell, you have to be in a very special place,” Egensteiner said. “You have blinders, or you have a serious lack of awareness of how this virus can devastate communities.”

New York’s Latino population has been hit hard by the coronavirus. As of May 6, More than 5,200 Latinos in New York City died with Covid-19, More deaths than any other racial or ethnic group.

This is a trend public health officials and advocates are warning nationwide.

When Arias goes to the funeral, he gives masks to the passing men. “When I go out on the street and see people who don’t protect themselves in my community, it bothers me,” he says.

Hispanic Federation President Frankie Miranda said, “We are dying at a higher rate because we have no other way.” Told CNN. “These are delivery food people, day laborers, farm workers, people who work in restaurants. They are essential services and now they don’t enjoy the protection that people can get in other industries. “

Circles of friends and family are severely damaged. One reason is that church officials and migrant workers often live in crowded conditions, which facilitates the spread of epidemics through close networks. At St. Peter’s, church officials say a parish leader lost both his brother and father.

The city’s Latino congregations are facing a similar crisis, Egensteiner said.

“When they can gather again, community members will be shocked by who’s missing,” Egensteiner said.

Arias adjusts a cross in his room, where he now streams two weeks of Spanish Mass on Facebook.

Reading the list of coronavirus dead has become a new custom

The list at St. Peter’s began in mid-March with just one name.

Now, the single-spaced list is too long, extending to the second page. The terrible ritual of reading the names aloud, such as reciting the Lord’s Prayer, became part of the church’s two-week Spanish Mass.

During each service, live streaming on Facebook from Arias Apartment in the Bronx, with photos of the dead flash across the screen.

Behind every name, there is a story.

There is a beloved Tango singer who has mesmerized the audience. There was a building worker who told friends and family that he was scared to go to the hospital – and died alone at home.

Thirty-third on that list is Raul, a restaurant delivery worker with diabetes who went to hospital when he started to get sick, tested positive for coronavirus – and never gave up.

Arias prepared the event for Raul Luis Lopez Funeral Service. CNN obscured some of the image to obscure the address.

“We thought he would be released soon. We don’t know what happened,” said his cousin Miguel Hernandez. “We can’t visit him. It’s horrible.”

Hernandez said the hospital called him to tell him that his cousin had died, and that Kovid-19 was responsible for the death.

He says hearing his cousin’s name, which reads on a long list at the Mass, gives him comfort – but also breaks his heart.

“There are so many,” he said, “we are in the same situation – suffering. “

The church shelters people from fear

The original St. Peter’s Lutheran was founded in 1861 by German immigrants who worshiped at the feed store in Midtown Manhattan. The church later sold its land to Citigroup’s predecessor for $ 9 million, It has built both an office tower and a modern triangular church It now rises from the corner of 54th Street and Lexington Avenue.

When the Lutherans moved out of the city and society was in decline, St. Peters felt less of a sanctuary for worship than of ministering to the creative and chaotic city around him. The church has art galleries, jazz vespers, programs for the sick and food pantries for the homeless, as well as legal clinics for immigrants.

Arias packed his car to go to the memorial service. He presided over eight funerals last week.

Arias said the Trump administration has intensified its immigration crackdowns in recent years, and many have come to the church because there are legal clinics. Arias, who heads Spanish language services at St. Peter’s, said immigrants from at least 14 different Latin American countries view the church as a spiritual home.

“People are looking for protection. … They want to baptize their children, the community, the confirmation, all the sacraments. They are attracted by faith, ”he says. “But over the past few years, basically they’ve been fascinated by fear.”

When are the headlines arias He became a legal guardian for many immigrant children To help them stay in the United States, immigrant members of the community are no stranger to disaster. Superstorm Sandy destroyed some of their homes in New York. Others have devastated parts of their homeland.

But nothing, Arias did not move them like this pestilence.

At home, Arias remedies homemade ginger and garlic to boost immunity, while the mask on the stovetop is sterilized.

“People are scared, and it’s sad for these people because most of them have lost their jobs.”

The restaurants were closed. Construction sites were closed. Longtime owners leave homeowners within seconds.

“They get out of this money every day,” Arias said. “Now they don’t have it to feed their children.”

So Arias is leading the distribution of donated food to hundreds of families. And in speeches, he tries to bring comfort to his community.

“As we walk in the darkness of confusion, helplessness, and friendship, Christ offers himself as a light,” Arias said in a recent Wednesday night broadcast.

But even for Arias it is impossible to ignore the darkness.

The statue of the Virgin Mary sits in the corner of Arias’s apartment.

Last week, he presided over eight funerals, including four for people connected with the parish.

“Every day, two more people die,” Arias said.

This leaves little time for Duryea to quit, or to grasp the magnitude of what is happening.

“If you stop thinking about it, you can’t continue,” Arias said.

Today he will preside over another funeral Mass.

Funeral in a room with masks and gloves

As soon as he steps into the room where the candle is lit, Arias presents masks and gloves. Then he asks everyone to stand as far away as possible.

Usually they are inside their church. The pews are packed. Before embarking on the service, he hugs the dourneys, so they know they’re not alone.

Arias attends the funeral of Raul Luis Lopez. Everyone in attendance was given masks and gloves.

The building in Manhattan, which St. Peter’s usually holds Mass, has been closed since early March. Raul Louis Lopez’s funeral is being held in a house in Queens, where the delivery worker lived.

It was a small gathering for the immediate family, and the first funeral arias were made in a private home. And today he focuses on leading the prayers for the dead and protecting the living.

Along with gloves and masks, he brought a disinfectant spray for the Communion Plate.

Today we ask you for the eternal rest of our beloved Raul Luis Lopez. Bless this ash that is part of His mortal life on earth.

Arias was standing in the middle of the room. A small black box holding Lopez’s ashes sat on a table surrounded by candles, in front of a large screen TV.

The first Arias to preside over a private home was Raul Louis Lopez’s funeral home in Queens, where the delivery worker lived.

Bless this faithful family in this prayer for the loved ones who are here today and for the dead in this place.

This space is a bright green walled room with school practice certificates. This is a neighborhood where many Mexican immigrant families live. And Arias knows that many people suffer in the shadows.

May God, the living God, grant each of us this peace that only you can give us.

Arias looks over the top of his surgical mask and scans the room as he speaks. అతను ప్రతి వ్యక్తిని కంటికి కనిపించే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తాడు.

అతను వారిని కౌగిలించుకోలేడు, కాని తరువాత ఏమి జరిగినా, అతను కూడా వారితోనే ఉంటాడని వారు తెలుసుకోవాలని అతను కోరుకుంటాడు.