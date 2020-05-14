This UK startup is fueling coffee

Raised more than bio-bean $ 7 million In funding since it was founded in 2013. It recycles grounds collected from companies including Costa Coffee , London Stansted Airport and UK Rail Operator Network Rail.

“We’ve really been able to succeed with our innovation [because] We are the Bio-Bean Director and Chief Commercial Officer, said George May. “Other people can recycle one or 10 tonnes of coffee. We’ve recycled over 20,000 tonnes in our lifetime.”

Bio-Bean was affected by the Kovid-19 crisis, but its operations are continuing. Although coffee outlets in the United Kingdom have been temporarily closed due to coronavirus restrictions, Bio-Bean is still able to obtain grounds from various recycling partners, but at lower volumes than usual.

Coffee as fuel

At the company’s plant in Cambridgeshire, coffee grounds used to remove paper mugs or plastic bags will be contaminated, then dried and further screened. They are eventually processed into products such as biomass pellets, home fire logs or natural flavor extract.

Pellets can be used to power industrial boilers, heat commercial greenhouses or drying cereal crops, and coffee logs can be used in log-burning stoves.

“Coffee is high calorific and really excellent fuel,” says May. “They burn 20% hotter and 20% longer than wood logs.”

Jenny Jones, professor of sustainable energy at the University of Leeds, says recycled coffee grounds have the potential to fuel, but need to evaluate overall carbon savings and compare them with alternatives to dealing with coffee ground waste, incineration, or shielding for plants.

Jones states that coffee grounds, like most biomass residues, are higher in sulfur and nitrogen than most forests, which emit harmful gases such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides when burned.

Bio-Bean says its commercial biomass cartridges have been certified by the UK Sustainable fuel register , Coffee logs “have lower particle emissions than most wood logs.”

Despite the delay of the coronavirus pandemic, Bio-Bean plans to expand its operations into northwestern Europe in the next five years.