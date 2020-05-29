Tim Tebow Signature Andrew Church’s Toxics

Andrew Church was among the Mets miners released Thursday.

Shortly after the news, the 25-year-old right-handed starter was torn apart at his former company.

The Mets blasted on Instagram for signing the 2013 second-round pick “celebrity” – almost certainly Tim Tebow – and blamed the organization for forcing the church to appear in a triple-A game. Single-A as an emergency supplement.

“The Mets mocked our team by placing a celebrity to sell more tickets,” the church wrote, “a clear sign that Tebow was signed in 2016. “I’ve seen players lose their jobs. We’re not playing to win, we’re playing to make money for everybody else. Not players. We’ve never seen a cut. Well, one player has been accused.”

Tebow and Church were teammates for most of 2017 with Class-A St. Lucie, when the church career stalled.

At the time of signing, Sandy Alderson – then Mets GM – denied that Tebow had anything to do with his baseball ability to sign.

“This decision is definitely driven by baseball,” said Alderson in 2016. “It’s not about marketing considerations or anything like that. “

Alderson, who is now a senior adviser with the A’s, accepted Tebow’s celebrity as a former Heisman-winning quarterback, playing a role in the move.

Tebow showed signs of improvement on the field in his first two seasons with the organization, but had an ugly year at Triple-A Syracuse in 2019, hitting just .163 with 98 strikeouts in 264 plate appearances.

He was also allowed to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Tebow’s presence does not mean that any player who has a shot at the majors will change their career, but Church’s claim that he was placed in a game after flying across the country is even more relevant.

Church retired for a while before returning last season, and his “competitive nature took advantage.

“I will say no to the competition and they know that anyone who is injured will fly by me,” Church wrote.

This is a clear indication of the August 30, 2016 excursion with Triple-A Las Vegas, when the Church entered the third inning and allowed three runs in four innings. Church said his UCL was torn apart that night and instead of sending him to check in with the doctors, he sent him back to Class-A St. Lucie to pitch in the playoffs, though he did not appear in the game.

Church said he was back to baseball when he retired in 2018 and the Mets established a new player development regime last season, but he also criticized the staff after being used as an emergency starter at Triple-A Syracuse and injured by another pitcher. Never participated in a competitive game in a year.

He pitched poorly in that game and fought Double-A Binghamton for the rest of the season.

“The culture that has built up in that institution for decades is toxic,” the church wrote. “Players with snakes and bottom feeders are trying to maximize their professional careers at the expense of them, without remorse.”

He said he had remained silent on his allegations of loyalty to the company. Thursday ended with his release.

The Mets are among the many teams that released the minor leaguers on Thursday as the minor-league season is nearly impossible, and companies are looking to cut costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.