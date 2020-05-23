Tony Hawk exchanges skateboards with young fans for FedEx driver ticktalk

“Can you mail me anything?” Cooper asked Farrar, then went back to his house and brought out a heavily used skateboard.

On the left side of the board, on exposed wood, Cooper wrote his name. On the other hand he wrote “Tony Hawk.”

“Get it from me, Tony Hawk. Tell it from Cooper,” he said Farrar, Cooper’s mother, was blindfolded.

But Farrar knows that he cannot deliver a skateboard without an address.

“All I can do is put it out there in the universe,” he said in his TickTalk video.

The universe delivered.

Farrar told CNN that he posted the video at noon, but didn’t check the ticktack again until the evening, when his phone suddenly exploded.

Hundreds of thousands of likes and extra tags from the tag and ticktack users, which were well placed in the video caption, helped the Cooper gift reach the right recipient.

“I want to thank the skateboard. It’s already going to my house, and I’m going to send you my skateboard as a Thanksgiving. I’m riding right here,” Hawk said, hoping to meet Cooper anytime.

Farrar coordinated with Hawk to personally transport Cooper’s old skateboard. He told CNN that the package will arrive at Hawk’s home on May 27.

Farrar said he was completely shocked when Hawk arrived.

“I have low expectations, I’m optimistic, but I thought the celebrities would swim in their money and look in the mirror all day. I don’t know what they do, but Tony Hawk is not. He’s a special person.”

On Wednesday, Farrar posted a Video update Cooper and his brother Tucker, 9, with their long blond hair and oversized t-shirts.

“I’d like to thank you for a skateboard and you’re a really great skater,” said Cooper.

“I’m a huge fan and I’m really like you, and there’s a board on your way, so be prepared,” Tucker added.

Hawk later added a comment to the video: “Thanks boys! I’ll send you something for Tucker too. And thank you Michael for connecting all of us.”

The hawk package arrived at the boys’ home Thursday morning with three new skateboards.

Cooper and Tucker have been skating together for some time and practicing in their backyard every day, their father Robbie Morgan said.

“They’ll be there all day if they can,” Morgan said.

The boys learned from their father, who began skating with his younger brother when he was about the same age as Tucker.

“We both adore Tony Hawk. Because of him, so many kids get into skateboarding. So this is my childhood dream,” Morgan told CNN.

“When they see the video, the look of joy on their faces, and then when they get the package this morning, it’s surreal.”

Farrar told CNN that he would come to the Morgans neighborhood later Thursday, and the children would be able to show him and his ticktack followers their new boards.

We will wait for it.