“Joe Biden says he has his eye on a dozen women as potential running mates, but believes that the list of top prospects is too short as his in-depth vetting process is underway to determine if he needs to expand his radical circle of competitors.”

They reported that Biden regularly consulted with former President Barack Obama on the process – and studied the pattern that led to the election of Obama in 2008. That blueprint – choose a former opponent for the nomination that you have developed some chemistry with – – puts Klobuchar and Harris in front of the pack.

Now, being a front-runner as vice president in May is not guaranteed to end up being the ultimate choice for you – as point-er Lauren Dezenski noted this week. In case Donald Trump elected Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in 2016 as his running mate. And Hillary Clinton elected Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

However, while the current status of the weepstakes is crippling, there is no doubt that Harris and Klobuchar are in a popular pack that puts some distance between themselves and the other eight women on my list.

10. Tommy Duckworth: The Illinois senator seems to be making a concerted effort to raise her profile amid the VP search. Recent example: She was interviewed with "The View" this week In it she criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic and answered questions about her own political future. "I'm sure they have their own process of how they are going to elect their vice president, and I'll leave it to them," Duckworth said of the Biden Weepstakes. (Previous ranking: 10)

9. Stacey Abrams: Former Georgia gubernatorial nominee officially endorsed Biden earlier this week – kind of late, no? – and tried to clarify her past comments that she was not interested in being her VP.

“If people have been paying attention to my answer since March, I have never been entertained for the past few weeks,” Abrams said. “I always said you shouldn’t run for second place in the primary, but I’m honored to have worked with the nominee. That’s true.” (Previous ranking: 9)

8. Wall Demings: In an interview with a Florida TV station late last week, Biden confirmed that a Florida congresswoman mixed up to be her vape.

“She’s one of a group of close to a dozen qualified and talented women on the list,” Biden said of Demings: “She’s very talented and very competent.” Demings is also a woman of color, one of the largest population centers in one of the largest states in the country. (Previous ranking: 8)

7. Gretchen Witmer: The Michigan governor will be participating in the Kovid-19 Roundtable with Biden on Thursday – proof that she has been instrumental in the national response to the virus. (She became a prime target for the protesters and even for Trump.) Whitmer’s biggest problem is that most Democrats don’t know much about her. In a CNN poll released this week, more than 6 out of 10 people don’t know what to say about her. (Previous ranking: 7)

6. Susan Rice: With the highest level of government experience, no one on this list is close to Rice – who spent time as a national security adviser to the Obama administration and as US ambassador to the United Nations. The problem with Rice is that she has been involved in the highest levels of government for a long time. She has to deal with questions about her response The 2012 Benghazi attacks And the recent "unmasking" reporting on retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. There is luggage there. Did Biden want to take it willingly? (Previous ranking: 5)

5. Keisha Lance Bottoms: The mayor of Atlanta has been in the spotlight in recent days as the death of Ahmed Arbury in South Georgia has become a huge national news story. “It’s heartbreaking to say that 2020, and it’s killing an African American,” Lance Bottoms told CNN’s Jake Topper this week. Her emergence on the story – as well as the role of Brian Kemp in the Georgia government’s ongoing debate over when to reopen the state – made the KLB a household name for the average Democrat. (Previous ranking: 6)

4. Catherine Cortez Mastow: The buzz around Cortez Mastow has diminished somewhat lately, but she still makes one Ton Feeling on paper: Latina, senator and from the southwestern swing state. (Previous ranking: 3)

3. Elizabeth Warren: It's hard to ignore just how popular Warren is in the Democratic base. Seven out of 10 Democrats in the new CNN poll have a positive opinion of her, while only 19% have a negative opinion. It is a CBS poll Warren, who showed 7 out of 10 last week, is expected to be Biden's VP – the largest percentage of any of his 2020 running mates. As I mentioned above, just because Warren is popular doesn't mean she's a choice. But not being a vet for Biden's team makes it difficult for her. (Previous ranking: 4)

2. Amy Klobuchar: Minnesota senator’s choice if Biden wins geographical and ideological considerations. She comes from the Midwest and prides herself on the centrist pragmatism that she also embraces. If Biden wants to differentiate the ticket as much as he can – choosing a woman of color or an illiterate liberal – then Klobuchar is likely to look outside. (Previous ranking: 2)