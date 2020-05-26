‘Toto Wolf of Formula E’ aimed at sparks jumping for Mercedes

Its appearance in Formula E is by no means in any uncertain terms a dramatic and very overt U-turn by Wolf, who was the initial skeptic of the series.

In the team’s invention he said he “didn’t believe that Formula E could be made.”

Now, Wolf is a full-fledged convert, and he turned to James to lead Mercedes’ venture into electric motorsport.

James breaks comparisons with Wolf, but aims to copy his boss.

“It’s very wise to work with someone like Toto,” says James. “On race weekend, we will talk on several occasions. His focus is on Formula 1, but he is still very involved in the Formula E program.

“What I’m trying to do is like Toto. It’s perfect. I’m passionate about racing and making sure we’re always heading in the right direction. He’s doing it really well.”

“He leaves us to it, but when it comes to drivers or analyzing what went wrong in a race, he gives great advice and does what’s best.”

Wolf v Wolf in Formula E

Despite Wolf’s split interest and direction, James is adamant that this has no effect Louis Hamilton Or Mercedes’ continued ambition to be the No. 1 when the F1 season kicks off in Australia next month.

But Wolf James is not the only Austrian to deal with. Perfection Wife Susie, Venturi team principal , A partner in the use of the Mercedes IQ powertrain, but also a grid opponent.

James laughs at the thought that he might get caught in the middle of the Wolf vs. Wolf on-track battle. “It’s definitely a unique place,” he said. “But Susie is great to be on board. She’s the kind of person I can open dialogue with a lot.”

“We know if we take the right approach and work collaboratively, we can develop both teams fast. And if four drivers fight for the top spot, it will be a dream. Then it will be serious.”

Like Wolf, James’s passion for motor sport is in F1, first hooked at the age of five or six.

For him, when Nigel Mansell won the 1991 British Grand Prix, he spun the circuit at Silverstone and gave his rival Ayrton Senna a lift back to Pitt Lane.

After studying mechanical engineering at university, James’s first job came at McLaren, where he worked for three and a half years at Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, where he worked for the last 15 years before moving to Mercedes.

‘We are racers’

His roles are multifaceted: the introduction of KERs in 2011 was part of the team behind him and helped Mercedes win its first win with Nico Rosberg the following season. He was also heavily involved in the development of the first world titles in 2014 and the powertrain that led to continued dominance.

“I’m the jack of all trades, the master of none,” he said. “I’m an engineer by trade, but really bad. I have time in finance and marketing in program management. It’s a mixed bag.

“And with this, I’m lucky – it’s good to be rejected. Not only is it a return to the sport of motoring, it’s also my passion, but also the chance to start a business.”

And like any motor sport business, the basic goal is winning.

“Internally, the complex series has enough awareness and empathy to keep up with expectations during our rookie year,” he said. “But externally we are a team with a three-pointed star, which has been linked with great success in F1 and DTM before.

“It takes time, look at F1, for example. But we, as racers, want to win the competition. Getting into a championship dispute is a mid-term goal, but we know how challenging it can be.

“Of all the work I’ve done, it’s hard to top it. We’re at the beginning of this journey and we need to make sure that we bring results and grow the business to make sure we’re ready for the future.”