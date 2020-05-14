Tottenham’s Dele Alli robbed at Knife Point: ‘terrible experience’

LONDON – Tottenham and England footballer Dele Alli says he has been “horrified” after reports of a robbery at his home in north London.

Police confirmed that two men had entered the home in Barnett early Wednesday morning after two men entered and stole jewelry, including watches, before fleeing.

According to ESPN FC, Two men armed with swords crossed the scene at midnight and entered the property. A 20-year-old man, believed to be Ally, was struck in the face by minor thieves before the robbers took various items before fleeing, local police said.

“Two male occupants of the property suffered minor injuries to the face after being attacked,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “They don’t need hospital treatment.”

No arrests were made.

“Thank you for all the messages,” Alli posted on Twitter. “It was a terrible experience but now we are all well. Appreciate the support. “

The Premier League season has been suspended for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham asked anyone to help the police after he was assaulted by thieves and ordered to hand over valuables.

“We extend our support to Dele and those who are alone with him,” Tottenham said in a statement. “We encourage anyone with any information to help the police come up with their investigation.”