Transhumanism: Cyborgs and Biohackers redefine beauty ideals

Who wrote Kareena Sui, CNN

As biotechnology develops, so can our thoughts on what it means Human

Today, our bodies can be transformed in ways previously unimaginable, such as implanting microchips, implanting advanced prosthetic organs, or creating completely new senses.

The so-called transhumanists – people who try to improve their biology by improving their bodies with technology – believe that our natural condition prevents global experience, and that our current capabilities are overcome by science.

For some, ideas that are “technoprogressive” are controversial to others. But for photographer David Vintner, they are something else altogether: beautiful.

Neil Harbison was born with achromatism or total color blindness. In 2004, he mounted an antenna in his skull, which allowed the colors to be perceived as a vibrating vibe. Credit: David Vintainer

“Beauty is in engineering products,” says Vintner, who has spent years photographing Real life cyborgs And body-modifiers for his upcoming book “I Want to Believe – An Exploration of Transhumanism.”

Created in collaboration with art director and critic Jem Fletcher, the book features a variety of people who identify as “transhuman” – a man with bionic ears who perceive changes in atmospheric pressure, “a woman who can feel” and “technologists who have developed earthquakes and laboratories around the world.”

Fletcher was first introduced to the transhumanist subculture by the London Futurist Group, an organization that explores how technology can cope with future crises. After meeting some of its members, London’s art director approached Vintner with the idea of ​​photographing a series of pictures.

Describing himself as an “iborg”, Rob Spence installed a wireless video camera in his right eye. Credit: David Vintainer

“Our first shoot was with Andrew Vladimirov, a DIY ‘brain hacker,'” Vintner recalled in a phone interview. “Every time we photographed a new person, we asked for referrals and contacts to other key people in the movement.”

Although the photographer admits that the claims of transhumanists may seem overwhelming at first, he soon saw the appeal of technological self-growth. “If given the chance, that’s how you are Design your own body And what do you want to say about yourself? “He asked.”

Redefining the human experience

One of Wintiner’s subjects, James Young, moved to Bionics after losing his arm and leg in a 2012 accident. Young has always had an interest in biotechnology and was particularly attracted to the aesthetics of science fiction. Visualizing how to “rebuild” his body or do better with the help of the latest technology has become part of his recovery process.

But according to the 29-year-old, the options doctors offered him were not exciting – standard-issue steel bionic organs with flesh-colored silicone sleeves.

James Young has always been fascinated by the aesthetics of science fiction. After his accident, he came to see his body “rebuilt” as part of his recovery process. Credit: David Vintainer

“Seeing what’s available is the most disturbing part,” Young said in a video interview.

“In terms of tools and technology, what the human body can do is such a vague thing – if you think about the arm, it’s just sensory devices.

“If anyone has their arm and leg amputated, it will be because I’m excited about the technology and what it can do.”

Prosthetics sculptor Sophie D’Olivera worked with Barata to create a set of bionic organs for Japanese gaming giant Konami Young. The result is an arm and leg made from gray carbon fiber – the aesthetic of which was inspired by Konami’s “Metal Gear Solid”, one of the then-22-year-old’s favorite video games.

Beyond functions, Young’s robotic arm includes a USB port, a screen displaying his Twitter feed, and a retractable dock with a remote-controlled drone. The organs are controlled by sensors that convert nerve impulses from Young’s spine into physical movements.

“Advanced prosthetics has helped change public perception of James (his) disability,” said Vintner of Young: “When you first show people photographs, they are shocked and confused by the ideas inside. But when you dissect the ideas, they realize that they are very practical.”

James Young’s Bionic Arm includes a retractable dock with a USB port, a screen connected to his Twitter account, and a remote-controlled drone. Credit: David Vintainer

Young said it took many years for people to appreciate not only the performance of advanced bionic organs but also their beauty. “Bionic and electronic organs are considered scary. That’s how they look,” he said. They agreed with the idea that “disability is not sexy”. ”

He also thinks there is a stigma around bionics, as patients are often given meat-colored sleeves to hide their artificial limbs.

“Visually, we think it’s the boundary of the human body,” Young said, referring to the rest of his biological hand. “Transhumanists open up opportunities because the bionic arm does not experience pain, or if you have money, it can be replaced instantly. It has various abilities to withstand heat and to avoid sunburn.”

As the vintner portraits continued to shoot, he felt like he was challenging his earlier feelings. This process also raised a deeper question: If technology can change what it is to be human, can it also change beauty?

“There are so many (original) work centers around me – their behavior, character, intrigues and stories,” he said. “But this project took the concept of beauty to another level.”

Liz Parish was the first to successfully perform dual gene therapy to “treat” biological aging. Credit: David Vintainer

Sight of the beholder, the sight of the beholder

The influence of science on our understanding of aesthetics is one of the most fascinating aspects of transhumanism to the vintner. What he found was that many in the movement were still looking at beauty standards as a model for “post-beauty” perfection.

Another topic in Fletcher and Vintner’s book is the robot created by scientists David Hanson and Ben Goertzel at Sophia, Hanson Robotics. Sofia It is one of the most advanced humanoid robots to date.

Speaking to CNN Style in 2018, she said that Sofia’s look resonates with people around the world, and that her appearance is partly inspired by real women, including Hanson’s wife and Audrey Hepburn, as well as Egyptian queen Nefertiti statues.

Related Video: Join the smiling, angry robot Sofia like us

But with her light hazel eyes, perfectly curved eyebrows, long hair, defined cheek bones and plump lips – Sophia’s look is the epitome of a traditionally beautiful Caucasian woman.

“When I photographed Ben Goertzel, he didn’t take the time to think about how he (himself) looked – he wasn’t interested,” the photographer recalled of the photo shoot.

Vintner saw a certain irony: Anyone who cares about his own image will be intrigued by his company’s discovery of beauty.

This served as a reminder that attractiveness is more complex than algorithms can ever realize.

Ben Goertzel is one of the scientists behind Sofia Robot. Credit: David Vintainer

“If we can design human beings without the ‘flaws’ that occur in our biological makeup, I fear that things will go even further to the level of perfection we can only imagine.” Said the vintner. “Look at how plastic surgery has changed our perception of beauty in a very short time.

“If transhumanists are right, if we can live as human beings for many hundreds of years, our sense of beauty and the meaning of what it means to be human will change.”