1. Which of these cities does not host the Summer Olympics?

A. Amsterdam; B. Madrid; C. Helsinki; d. Tokyo; E. Rome

2. Can the city be identified from its skyline?

3. London Underground, or Tube, is the world’s oldest metro rail system. Which city has the second oldest electrification system?

4. Some countries have more than one capital city. Can you identify these countries by their lesser known capitals?



A. Brno; B. Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte; C. Putrajaya; d. Valparaíso

5. In which city is the tallest building in the world located?

6. Can you name the city from these landmark places of worship?

7. Which is the world’s oldest Chinatown city?

A. San Francisco; B. London; C. Manila; d. Jakarta; E. Toronto

8. Can the city be identified by its airport name?

A. Gen. Edward Lawrence Logan; B. Hamad International; C. O.R. Tambo International; d. Sukarno-Hatta International

9. Name the tallest capital city in the world

10. Which three destinations are widely recognized as the world’s only sovereign city states?

1. What was the last famous aircraft made on November 26, 2003?

2. Before the Kovid-19 pandemic, which was the busiest airport in the world in terms of passengers?



A. The capital of Beijing; B. London Heathrow; C. Amsterdam Schiphol; d. Los Angeles, e. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta

3. Identify airlines by their tailfin logos

4. What type of aircraft is the US President’s Air Force?

A. Gulf Stream III; B. Boeing Weasie-25; C. Airbus A320; d. Boeing 777-300ER; E. Antonov Un-148

5. Which two countries are connected through the Kangaroo route?

6. Which direction – North, East, South or West – will you only recognize by their signals between these airports? (Five bonus points if you can identify all cities)

A. Locks to HNL; B. From LGA to MCO; C. LHR to JNB; d. BVK to PVG; E. From ARV to SVO

7. Compare the heavy aircraft with its nickname

A. Whale; B. Queen; C. Dream. d. Super Jumbo

8. Which airline has the highest number of flights by early 2020?

A. Delta Airlines; B. American Airlines; C. Cathay Pacific; d. Virgin Atlantic; E. JetBlue

9. Why is the three magic number for the following aircraft?

Hawker Sidley HS-12, Tupolev Tu-154, Lockheed L-10-1011, Boeing 727?

10. Amelia Earhart first achieved which airline in 1928?

1. Where in the world can you find these pyramids?

2. Which is the largest island in the world?

3. Which country is home to the largest natural desert in Europe?

4. Compare the picture to the US National Park?

A. Canyonlands; B. Yellowstone; C. The Grand Canyon; d. Yosemite

5. Can you name the oceans known as the Seven Seas?

6. What links are Java Trench, Challenger Deep, Molloy Deep, South Sandwich Trench, Puerto Rico Trench?

7. Compare these desert odds with the following locations

A. Qatar; B. Chile; C. Texas; d. Namibia

8. Which of the 10 longest rivers in the world flows north?

9. Where do you no longer see the Azure window?

10. Which place gets the most annual rainfall?



A. Manchester, England; B. Mawsinram, India; C. Seattle, Washington; d. Quibdo, Colombia

1. Which of the two Asian destinations separated by sea will be connected by a 55 km bridge and tunnel in 2018?

2. Compare the picture to the New York Bridge

A. Manhattan; B. Queensboro; C. Williamsburg; d. Brooklyn

3. Which French engineer designed the Bolivar Bridge in Peru, the Trang Tian Bridge in Vietnam and the Imbaba Bridge in Egypt?

4. Which is the longest bridge in the world?

5. Compare the picture to the London Bridge

A. Millennium; B. Hammersmith; C. Tower; d. Westminster

6. What happens if you try to cross the Rhone River in France in Pont de Avignon?

7. Can you identify the following famous bridges?

8. Which two continents are connected by the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge?

9. What caused the collapse of the Pont des Arts Bridge in Paris in 2015?

10. Which country is home to this easy construction?

1. Which city has the most Michelin stars?

2. Mirajur tops the list of the 50 best restaurants in the world in 2019. What country is it in?

3. Can you distinguish the country from the classic dessert?

4. What are the most commonly made bubbles in bubble tea?

5. The “happiest country” in the world also consumes more coffee per capita. Name the country?

6. What antipodean dessert is named after the ballerina?

7. Can you compare these four British recipes with their names (laughs)?

A. Eton Mess; B. Toad in the hole; C. Scotch egg; d. Spotted dick

8. What are all types of Cartofelknodel, Xiaolongbao, Manti and Pierogi?

9. What color or colors of Neapolitan ice cream?

10. Chef Mary Mallon worked in the kitchens of New York and Long Island in the early 20th century. By what unclean name is she most famous?

1. What do Colombia, Sోo Tomమ్ & Prపీncipe, Gabon, Uganda, Maldives and Kiribati all have in common?

2. According to the Henley Passport Index, which three Asian countries topped the list of most powerful passports for visa-free travel in April 2020?

3. Which country has the most official languages?

4. Four red, white and blue flags, four different countries. Name them

5. What happened in Samoa and Tokelau on December 30, 2011?

6. Which country has changed its name to Eswati in 2018?

7. Identify these countries from their outlines

8. Which is the newest country in the world?

9. These boundaries divide the territories claimed by any pair of countries?

A. Line of control B. non-military zone; C. 49th parallel

10. Which country is in the north, east and south of Senegal?

1. Name the protagonist in Jules Verne’s 1872 novel “Around the World in 80 Days”

2. Four destinations visited by Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in the four series of “The Trip”?

3. Who headed this unfortunate Antarctic expedition?

4. Whose fictional crusade took him from Utah to Portugal, Venice, Austria, Berlin and later Petra?

5. What record did US journalist Nelly Bly break in 1890?

6. Where did Anthony Bourdain dine with former US President Barack Obama?

7. What personal fear did the Norwegian Thor Hirdall cross over the Pacific Ocean in his cone-tiki Balsa Wood raft in 1947?

8. What did John “Wedge” Wardlaw, Mark Rumor-Cleary, Dallas Barney, John Moloney and John Dixon do every five years since 1982?

9. Why is Dora the Explorer not wearing shoes?

10. Here she was in India in 1983, but which country did Queen Elizabeth II visit more than any other country?

1. Actor Stanley Tucci proved his miracle by showing the internet how to make the perfect Negro. His recipe doubles the normal quantity of any alcohol?

2. In “The Devil Wears Prada,” Tussey’s character Nigel Runway Magazine’s creative director is oblivious to the job. What city was he in when he found out?



A. Paris; B. New York; C. Milan; d. Pittsburgh

3. Tussey was involved in creating a new travel series with CNN looking at the food of which country?



A. France; B. United States of America; C. Italy; d. Croatia

4. In the 2004 film “The Terminal,” Tucci plays Tom Hanks, the customs chief Frank Dixon, who is trying to prevent him from living at the airport. At which airport is the movie set?

5. Does Tussey prefer his Negroni straight up or over the rocks?

