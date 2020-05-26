Trump and Xi Jinping can move toward a breaking point

Last summer, Trump promised Chinese President Xi Jinping to remain silent on anti-democratic measures in the territory as he negotiated a trade deal. New sanctions law Chinese and Hong Kong authorities can be targeted. In November, Trump said he stood with democratic protesters in Hong Kong – but “I am also standing with President Xi. He is my friend.”

The conditions are now different than when Trump identified China as the scapegoat for the pandemic that killed nearly 100,000 Americans. “It all comes from above. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t.” He tweeted last week . Leaning on anti-China sentiment, his administration has called the new controversial security law “devastating” and Hong Kongers are taking to the streets in protest, with the Trump ji moving towards a break.

As the fears of the new Cold War escalate, two questions remain: first, how long has Trump’s buddy action with Zi been compatible with his overall assault on China? Second, does the president still see the trade deal as the key to his reelection hopes? Amidst congressional calls for solid action, these answers will shape how the US moves on Hong Kong. There is one final permit in Trump’s arsenal: the withdrawal of Hong Kong’s exclusive US trade status, which could end its role as an international financial center.