Trump has announced an unprecedented move against China

“They have ruptured the US like never before,” Trump said of China, describing Beijing as a central foil to the American industry that “attacked our factories” and “gutted” it. Running for the remaining months of his re-election campaign.

Trump has called China a “goon for stealing our industrial secrets,” many of which have claimed to protect American investors from Chinese economic practices, accusing Beijing of “illegally claiming territory in the Pacific Ocean” and threatening freedom of navigation.

Despite the global coronavirus epidemic, Trump has announced that the US will withdraw from the World Health Organization, saying that China has “full control” over the organization of 194 member states. He said China had pressured the WHO to “mislead the world” on the origins of the pandemic, which he described as a “Wuhan virus,” and that health funds would be “diverted to other, more deserving, urgent global public health needs.”

The President also said that the US would take action in many other areas, including banning “certain foreign nationals from China” from entering the US and granting Chinese and Hong Kong officials a direct or indirect role in “smoking” Hong Kong’s freedom. .

“US-China relations are in full turmoil,” said Richard Fontaine, CEO of the Center for a New American Security. “We hit the ground and fell through it. Beijing retaliates in response to the Hong Kong actions taken by the administration, and then the ball is back in the president’s court. Things will get worse – much worse – before they get better.”

Increasing friction

Trump’s announcement is a multi-part salvo in trade, telecommunications, media, student visas, the South China Sea, the coronavirus and the recent escalating clash over Hong Kong’s autonomy questions.

The Cantonese-speaking enclave was handed over to China from the UK in 1997 under an agreement to protect Hong Kong’s autonomy in domestic matters, including the judiciary, and ensure that its citizens can vote for their leaders.

“China unilaterally controls Hong Kong security this week,” Trump said Friday, “clearly violating Beijing’s contractual obligations with the United Kingdom.”

Consequently, Trump said that Hong Kong “does not have sufficient autonomy to guarantee the special treatment we have provided the territory” and that his administration “will begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong a different and unique treatment.”

Trump said the direction would affect US “full-fledged” deals with Hong Kong, including the extradition treaty, export controls on dual-use technologies, and more. The President said the US would also abolish Hong Kong’s priority customs and travel status.

Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said that withdrawing Hong Kong’s special status and extending Trump’s tariffs to the enclave would have “very little immediate impact,” in 2019, the US imports less than $ 5 billion. From Hong Kong where Trump can hit new tariffs.

China is likely to strike back

By comparison, the US imported $ 452 billion worth of goods from China in 2019. However, Boun pointed out that Beijing could strike back, damaging American businesses.

“Ironically, if China responds with an intensified and forced takeover of Hong Kong’s trade policy, it will be more effective for trade,” Bown said. “If Beijing can somehow expand its retaliatory tariffs, it will have a big impact because the United States exports more than $ 30 billion to Hong Kong annually.”

Trump said the Foreign Ministry’s travel advisory for Hong Kong would be revised to reflect the risk of China’s state security apparatus monitoring and punishment.

Some former officials have said the Trump response will hurt Hong Kong residents.

“The regulations for Hong Kong are very vague in Trump’s statement and we have to see how quickly and widely they are implemented,” said Danny Russell, former senior director of Asian affairs at the National Security Council. At the Asian Society Policy Institute. “But it is not clear that the removal of Hong Kong’s special status will improve things for the people we want to help, and in fact, may inadvertently lose their autonomy.”

‘Bold’ and appropriate

Others gave a shout of appreciation.

“I think the President’s response to Hong Kong is brave and appropriate,” said Fontaine, a former Foreign Secretary and NSC official. “Beijing is moving to end Hong Kong’s particular political system, which should trigger an American response, including ending Hong Kong’s unique economic position. The administration has moved on and tackled questions of democracy and human rights abroad, and I am happy to stand it.”

Trump has been widely reported to announce sanctions on Chinese students, about 350,000 of whom come to the United States to study each year, and senior cabinet officials have signaled that the restrictions on their admission are just one of many moves by the president.

In an interview with Fox News Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump would make “a series of announcements” on China in the coming days, and suggested that visa restrictions on Chinese graduate students and researchers could be among them.

Following Trump’s remarks, the White House issued a presidential statement, which suspended U.S. admission for graduate and postgraduate students and researchers from China, effective Monday afternoon and will remain in effect until the end of the presidency.

Officials in the People’s Republic of China “use some Chinese students, mostly postgraduate students and post-doctorate researchers, to serve as non-traditional collectors of intellectual property,” the statement said. These students are “at risk of being exploited or collaborated by PRC officers and provide a specific cause for concern.”

“Allowing those students into the US to study or research in the United States is detrimental to the interests of the United States,” the statement said.

Trump’s announcement Friday is the latest restriction imposed by his administration on Chinese students and other Chinese institutions.

In 2018, the Foreign Ministry has issued new time limits on visas for Chinese graduate students in the fields of aviation, robotics and advanced manufacturing, which are sensitive to national security, just one in five years.

In October 2019, the State Department requested that Chinese diplomats posted in the US report all of their meetings with state and local authorities, as well as visits to educational and research institutions.

In March, the Foreign Ministry imposed restrictions on the number of Chinese citizens who could work in five Chinese media outlets, describing them as foreign diplomatic activities in contrast to journalistic lets.