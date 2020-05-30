“Because they failed to make the reforms they wanted and desperately needed, we ended our relationship with the World Health Organization today, redirecting those funds to other parts of the world and addressing eligible, urgent global public health needs,” Trump said.

“The world needs answers from China on the virus. We need transparency,” the president said.

In his earlier comments, Trump said that China had not properly reported to the World Health Organization the information they had about the coronavirus and that China had pressured the WHO to “mislead the world.”

“Chinese officials have ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization and pressured the World Health Organization to mislead the world when Chinese authorities first discovered the virus,” Trump said. “Countless lives have been lost and global economic hardships have been caused.”

A WHO spokesman told CNN on Friday, “We have no comment at this time.”

The President has previously announced that the WHO has temporarily withheld funding if the WHO “does not make any significant improvements over the next 30 days.”

In the letter, Trump included a false description of when information about the virus was published in The Lancet, prompting the prestigious Medical Journal to openly dispute its claims.

Trump’s decision to permanently terminate US ties with the WHO follows years of skepticism from global organizations that the US is taking advantage of in almost every situation.

The President has questioned US funding for the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty, which has withdrawn from the Paris climate agreements, and has repeatedly criticized the World Trade Organization.

He blamed the country for not taking good care of the US and taking jobs, but now, it has failed to stop the spread of coronavirus into the US.

Meanwhile, Trump has largely criticized himself and his administration for administering the pandemic, despite the Covid-19 testing dilemmas and the lack of national reserves on supply when much needed.

The WHO has been criticized for relying on official Chinese government statistics for the virus, and the numbers that many authorities suspect are accurate. The tweet on January 14 was criticized by Chinese authorities as a preliminary investigation and found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.

Critics have questioned whether the WHO is independent enough, given China’s growing wealth and power. They point to the WHO’s appreciation of China’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Company officials defended their initial actions when it came to fighting coronaviruses, and in January, the virus was largely unknown.

The President said that if the WHO acted appropriately, the travel ban would be imposed on people from China.

But health professionals, US lawmakers and world leaders have expressed concern over the fraud between the pandemic.

Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association, described Friday’s Trump announcement as “unwise” with “significant and harmful consequences.”

“COVID-19 affects all of us and does not respect boundaries; it is necessary for the whole world to work together to defeat it,” Harris said in a statement. “In the strongest terms possible, the American Medical Association urges the President not to give up our nation’s leadership position in the global fight against COVID-19 and to reverse course.”

Trump’s announcement has also received pushback in the Republican Party. “I disagree with the president’s decision,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

“The World Health Organization should definitely look into the wrongs done to the coronavirus, but once the crisis is resolved, it is not in its midst,” Alexander said in a statement.

His comments echoed Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a conservative Democrat who was willing to work with Trump and Republicans.

“The United States cannot eliminate this virus on our own, and the World Health Organization – the world’s leading public health agency – is not negligent,” Manchin said in a statement. “In the history of our country, the United States has always grown to lead the world through the crisis and I believe we must continue to do so now.

“I strongly urge the President to re-examine this decision and I want all of my Congress colleagues to speak up. It is time we stand up,” he said.

In April, more than 1,000 organizations and individuals, including charities, medical professionals and health care organizations around the world, signed a letter demanding that the Trump administration be reversed and funded.

When Trump issued his letter in May, European leaders – including European Commission President Ursula van der Leyon – delivered messages of support to the WHO while speaking at the World Health Council.

“This pandemic highlighted our vulnerability and made it clear that we need each other,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. “That’s why we should be more united than ever.”

This story is updated with additional developments and context.