Trump is not killing the bull market. Here’s why

Most business leaders and Wall Street strategists are expressing concern over what President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies and unpredictable nature can do to markets and the economy.

But we all know that action speaks louder than words. What investors are actually doing is a complete contradiction to what people say. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit the all-time high again on Friday.

U.S. The Russell 2000, an index of small company stocks that want to make the most of their business, is now just a few points away from the all-time high that hit the Trump market last December.

What’s more, The The VIX (The VIX), A measure of volatility known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, has dropped by almost 25% this year. If investors really fear Trump, VIX should be too much.

And CNN Money’s own fear & greed index, Which looks at VIX and six other measures of investor sentiment, showing signs of greed, and is not far from Extreme Greed levels.

Of course, even if Trump attacked them for dumping his daughter Ivanka’s brand, let’s be honest, he can’t help himself by tweeting about things he didn’t do to help the economy.

To give credit where it is due, the main reason for stocks to take off again lately is that Trump promised to unveil an “exceptional” tax plan soon.

Trump pledged to make more investments in infrastructure when he met with airline CEOs on Thursday.

The market wants to be heard.

“We’re still hoping for fiscal stimulus, lower taxes and less regulation,” said Matt Lockridge, manager of Westwood Small Cap Value Fund. “Time is a big question, but it’s coming.”

Lockridge hopes that many companies that make the most of their revenues from the US will benefit from kicking the Trump bailout economy higher.

He prefers stocks in various industries, such as a movie theater owner Masco (MAS), Snack food company J&J (JJSF) And aerospace equipment company Kaman (KAMN).

It is the smallest U.S that can get a lift from Trump policies. Another money manager said he was still bullish on stocks.

Barry James, president and CEO of James Investment Research, said the acquisition was made iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) The election is the next day as he is confident that Trump’s stimulus plan will boost growth for U.S. small businesses.

“When Trump first told America, I really think he meant it,” James said, adding that he considers Internet phone service Vonage (V G), Own retailer for rent Aaron (AAN) And the discount chain Lots of big ones (BIG) If Trump’s proposals go through, everything will grow.

U.S. There is another reason for markets to reach all-time highs. Despite all the uncertainty in Washington, the U.S. is still viewed as a paragon of relative stability compared to the rest of the world.

Europe’s economy still thanks to Brexit, population growth in France is causing worries about the so-called Brexit and worries about the problem – Greece’s debt woes.

The Japanese economy is stalled as well. We are talking more than a lost decade now. This is plural. China’s economy is also slowing down.

“Sunday Morning Coming Down” – Bond fund manager Bill Gross is often quoted as saying that Johnny Cash and Chris Christopherson sang in “Clean Dirty Shirt.”

For that reason, analysts at the bond rating agency Fitch wrote in a report Friday that “aspects of President Trump’s economic agenda are positive for growth,” but that “the balance of current risks shows a less benign global outcome.”

In fact, there are two sides to that coin. Trump’s bombing may return to haunt him.

His continued penchant for reprimanding companies he disagrees with on Twitter is damaging investor confidence.

His proposed travel ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries is currently in the US. The court system was abolished, and the president vowed to fight for its reinstatement.

Even though he lost that battle, it is still clear that Trump is moving deeper into tariffs and border-adjustment tax plans that could ignite trade wars with Mexico, China and Japan. That is a big U.S. Disrupts multinational corporations and leads to job cuts.

But investors still believe / expect that the merits of Trump’s growth-positive stimulus plans and tax cuts will outweigh the impact of loneliness. Let’s hope they are correct.

Investors may hold the nose, close their eyes, fill the cotton in the ear and drown the president. But they are still buying stocks.

