Trump is pursuing his own political obsession, with 100,000 deaths as a milestone

He was accused of his tax returns, Hillary Clinton, slander against Fox News, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, Russia investigation, Joe Biden’s mental health, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, mail-in voting in November, and pointing out the dangerous and unproven covid. -19 Therapies have been promoted in conservative media, which he tested himself.

Amidst Twitter eruptions, the unmasked Trump presided over the Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington Cemetery and tweeted a campaign-style video.

“As long as our flag is flying in the sky, the names of these fallen warriors are woven in its threads,” he said in a moving speech at Fort McHenry.

“As long as citizens are ready to follow their example, to carry their burdens, and to continue their legacy, the American cause will never fail and American liberty will never die.”

Yet scripted solemnity and united patriotism only made Trump’s anger on Twitter seem more surreal, and he stressed how impossible it was for Americans to break into the social media feeds of even a single weekend. Of course, Trump criticized North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper shortly after he returned to the White House on Monday afternoon.

A surreal glimpse into the mind of the President

Trump is deliberately riding the usual signs of presidential behavior three years later – to the extent that he remains an anti-elite outsider to show supporters, these are not surprising.

As the country’s war against a pandemic approaches, the worst moment so far, it is increasing in 18 states with total casualties, 22 in all, and 10 in relaxation. More. Over 98,000 people in the US have now died of coronavirus and more than 1.6 million are infected. Over 30 million Americans lose their jobs and the unemployment rate reaches the Great Depression.

In 50 years, Trump’s weekly Twitter blasts can be seen as an astonishing document of the presidency rooted in a personal obsession and a growing number of political battles with the media.

There is little evidence that his presidency had any deeper meaning at this stage than personal and political grievances. There is also no more elaborate policy framework for the second Trump term. Unlike the relentless pressure to support the country’s aggressive start, for example in the new demand for schools to open, Trump is less interested in how to secure this task – except in retweeting the CDC’s hand washing advice – rather than his brooding political feud.

The White House was completely unprepared for the catastrophe of this year and the next economic collapse. It is also hard to imagine that the previous president from one party was fighting the same propaganda of rejection, distraction and misinformation.

As an example, the report to Congress on the status of the pandemic was the most important administrative action of the weekend – the responsibility for a testing and tracing operation that experts say is crucial to the state. The report includes a pledge by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship 12.9 million of the implants used in the coronavirus test to the states in June.

Trump put a marker on the Republican convention

Trump spent most of Memorial Day, complaining that the North Carolina governor was “unable to guarantee” the August conference against Cooper. The President is determined to run the full contest of the convention season to portray a nation and the economy as a “transition to greatness.” His ambitions are to refuse to wear a mask publicly from a similar mentality, to keep the narrative of his re-start off.

This comparison can be striking if the Democrats hold a neutral social distance conference or put too many events online, which deprives Democratic nominee Joe Biden from his big moment in front of a large crowd and primetime TV audience.

The scene, like the Republican convention, is in complete contrast with real-world events. Sports teams that use such fields are expected to play in the bio-safe environment for at least months without fans. Thousands of delegates from all over the country, including coronavirus hotspots, are entering the convention cities, which is a big headache for administrators. After representatives spend hours or days together, they return home and cause a new outbreak.

“Unfortunately, the Democratic governor, oy Roy CooperNC is still in a shutdown mood and we cannot guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance at the arena,” Trump tweeted Monday.

“In other words, we are spending millions of dollars to build the arena to very high standards, without even knowing whether the Democratic governor will allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space.”

Cooper told CNN last week that the conference would be treated like any other event, with decisions based on advice from health officials, data and science.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump and the Republican National Committee were serious about pulling this meeting from Charlotte. At this late stage, the chances of hosting such a large event elsewhere are looking thin – especially in other major cities and sectors.

Since the Tar Heel State was an important battleground in November, Trump could benefit from a base-stoking campaign against local Democrats.

North Carolina reported the biggest spike in cases Saturday, but as with every state, it is sometimes difficult to tell whether such increases indicate a worsening epidemic or an increase in testing. It is not one of the most affected states, but deaths have been on the rise again in recent days.

Trump defends Golf Fix … by blaming Obama

The soap opera nature of Trump’s presidency upheld his decision to play golf for the first time since his March at his Virginia golf club this weekend.

Discussions on presidents and their linking tours have become a tedious affair, which prejudices parties depending on which party is in power.

“To get out and do some exercise, here are some stories about the fact that I played golf over the weekend. Fake & Totally Corrupt News feels it’s a mortal sin,” Trump tweeted, complaining that Obama had flown the air. Force him from One to Hawaii for his annual vacation as he often plays golf.

Trump has used federal resources several times to go to his resorts and golf courses. Critics were inappropriate when Trump made two rounds this weekend during the national crisis and one weekend when the American recalled his war dead.

“About 100,000 people lost their lives, and millions are out of work. Meanwhile, the president spends his day golfing,” Biden wrote in a tweet accompanying Saturday’s online statement.

Permanent debate over golf and the president raises the question of whether presidents should quit clubs over a period of four or eight years and foresee other interests or enjoy some free time out of the White House bubble. President George W. Bush decided not to play golf for fear of poor optics after he sent Americans to war during his presidency.

Trump may not be criticized if he doesn’t dismiss Obama afternoons at the golf course – and said he won’t have time to play golf if he is elected president.