WASHINGTON – President Trump has said his administration has plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic – and his press secretary unveiled a previously unknown playbook called the “Pandemic Crisis Action Plan” to prove it.

COVID-19 Kylie McKinney grabbed the binder for reporters before heading to Allentown, Pennsylvania, to tour the masked manufacturing center in the fight against the health crisis.

Dr. Rick Bright, a vaccine expert who heads the Biodiversity Agency in the Department of Health and Human Services, testified in Congress Thursday that the pandemic action plan was unveiled because the government had failed to prepare for the “dark winter.”

McEnany also grabbed a copy of the Obama administration’s plan to leave the incoming Trump team – a “playbook for early response to threats and biological events that are increasingly consequential” – described as “inadequate.”

“The proposed Obama-Biden plan was inadequate and did not work, so what our administration did under President Trump’s leadership would make the entire 2018 pandemic preparedness report,” McEnany said.

“On top of that, we made a full experience of pandemic preparedness in August last year,” she said, adding that a full update will be given to them at Friday’s press conference.

Trump described his playbook as “much better, far more complete and more stringent” than his predecessor left, and is excited about the vaccine being delivered by the end of this year.

“We were given very little when we came into this administration, and they have done a wonderful job and I think we are going to be vaccinated by the end of the year,” he said.

The document became more counter-programming after Trump accused Bright of being a “disgruntled employee.”

“When I look at him, he looks like an angry, disgruntled employee. Clearly, according to some people, he hasn’t done much good,” Trump told reporters before leaving Allentown.