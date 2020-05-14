Trump officials blame the lack of mask on the Obama H1N1 response

WASHINGTON – Senior Trump administration officials on Thursday accused a shortage of N95 masks at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic after the 2009 swine flu pandemic under former President Barack Obama.

Speaking in a White House-organized conference call, officials said the Trump administration was working to increase the national strategic reserves of health care supplies and that it was “never replenished” following the H1N1 outbreak.

The call came as counter-programming from Rick Bright, a vaccine expert who heads the Biodefense Agency in the Department of Health and Human Services, on Thursday, saying his bosses ignored warnings about the need to prepare ahead of COVID-19.

Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, was taken by Democrats on Capitol Hill as a “whistleblower,” but denied on Twitter that President Trump was a “disgruntled” employee.

A senior administration official told reporters that the shortage of N95 masks, which filter 95 percent of the air from the air, failed to replenish supplies after H1N1, echoing the claim that Trump has often inherited bare shelves.

“Prior to H1N1 in 2009, we had 100 million N95 masks,” said an official. “At that event, they handed over 90 million masks to the states. They were never replenished. So when we started fixing COVID in January, we had 13 million N95 masks. It then declined drastically and never recovered. ”

The administration is working to increase the reserves to one billion masks, the official said.

“We hope to have a billion of them in the end. We will not have all of them in the next 90 days for the fall. But we expect to have 300 million,” he said.

Bright, who testified Thursday before the House Committee on Health and Energy’s Committee on Energy and Trade, said the US Department of Health and Human Services had worked very slowly, including not buying more N95 masks.

Bright-led Barda, part of HHS, from late April to April 2016. He has worked at the agency since 2010 and Lawmakers have agreed that a pandemic has very few protective veils.

“We understand that the US is facing a shortage of N95 respirators for the pandemic response in 2007. And almost every year since 2007 we have exercised, known and assessed that number. [evaluated] Also in 2019 – August, in [virus simulation] Crimson epidemic – We need 3.5 billion N95 respirators in our storage to protect our health workers from the pandemic, ”he said.

Trump launched the Defense Production Act in early April to force 3M to speed up the production of masks.

When warned by federal health officials about the shortage of masks at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Bright said, “If we see a shortage, they suggest that we change the CDC guidelines to better inform people not to wear those masks.” It saves that mass for health workers. “At the beginning of the pandemic, officers including Surgeon General Jerome Adams The suit masks are useless In preventing people from catching the virus. Subsequently, the authorities recommended voluntary face masks.

Bright told lawmakers that the masks bought abroad, currently used in U.S. hospitals, may not provide much protection.

“We had to procure supplies from other countries without proper quality standards,” Bright said. “So today our doctors and nurses in hospitals are wearing N95-recognized masks from other countries that do not provide adequate protection to the US standard N95 masks. Some of them are only 30 percent effective. “