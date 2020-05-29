Trump says censorship of right-wing voices. Data tells you something else

But data from Facebook, the world’s largest social media company, is shedding light on the claim that conservative voices are being silenced.
In fact, according to the Facebook-owned data-analytics company CrowdTangle, content from traditional news outlets dominates Facebook and often outperforms content from straightforward news organizations.
In addition, on Facebook last month, CrowdTangle reported that Trump captured 91% of all interactions on content posted by US presidential candidates. Biden captured only 9%.
Crowd Tangle compiles the number of likes, comments and shares a post receives.
Last month, Fox News, the largest news agency in the US, was a conservative network that largely echoed the Trump White House message.
According to CrowdTangle, Fox News captured 13% of US news agencies’ interactions with more than 29 million likes, comments and shares.
The second best-performing page is Breitbart, a right-wing website that is heavily supported by the president and has close ties to the White House. Its Facebook page accounted for 9% of all US media interactions last month with more than 20 million likes, comments and shares.
The third-best U.S. news agency, CNN, with 7% interactions; Fourth on ABC News with 5%; The fifth is NPR with 4%.
When it comes to sorting through U.S. political media, the data mostly favors traditional news outlets, according to Crowd Tangle. Six of the top 10 US political media pages belong to conservatives.
Ben Shapiro, a leading conservative news personality, generated more than 25 million interactions on his page last month, according to Crowd Tangle, which accounts for 29% of the total share from U.S. political media on Facebook.
The second top US political media page is owned by Breitbart, accounting for 23% of all interactions.
Other conservative organizations in the top 10 for U.S. Political Media last month include: Western Journal, which ranks fifth with 4% of all interactions; Blaze, who ranks seventh with 3% of all interactions; IJR in eight with 2% of total interactions; And the Washington Examiner ranks ninth with 2% interactions.
Trump and Republican lawmakers have repeatedly accused Facebook and other social media platforms of being biased, portraying companies as villains in the long-running culture war that was used to reinforce the traditional base.
Technology platforms such as Facebook and Twitter have banned some users in the past for violating hate speech practices.
But Trump has lost the nuance over Republican leaders and conservative media members.
Along with the president, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. are among the few Republicans to promote the story.
The narrative never seems to go away. The politicians and media outlets on the right don’t seem to be pushing it. Instead, they are more interested in narrative that resonates and strikes the traditional base.
