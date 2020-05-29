Trump says censorship of right-wing voices. Data tells you something else

But data from Facebook, the world’s largest social media company, is shedding light on the claim that conservative voices are being silenced.

In fact, according to the Facebook-owned data-analytics company CrowdTangle, content from traditional news outlets dominates Facebook and often outperforms content from straightforward news organizations.

In addition, on Facebook last month, CrowdTangle reported that Trump captured 91% of all interactions on content posted by US presidential candidates. Biden captured only 9%.

Crowd Tangle compiles the number of likes, comments and shares a post receives.