Trump ‘watching’ Chinese companies on US stock exchanges

President Donald Trump said the US’s focus was on Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges amid a growing trade dispute with Beijing.

These Feds are “looking” at the idea that Chinese companies will be forced to adopt US accounting rules if they want to trade on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq markets Fox told Business Network In an interview that aired Thursday.

“We are looking at it very strongly,” he said.

The comments come as Trump continues to push China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its implications for a landmark trade deal between the US and Beijing.

The Trump administration last year considered blocking Chinese firms from the U.S. stock markets amid concerns about their transparency. According to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, as of February 2019, more than 150 Chinese companies were listed on the three major American exchanges.

Trump, however, said Chinese companies could list their stocks elsewhere.

“I hate to say it, but tell us we do, right? So what are they going to do? They’re going to move their list to London or somewhere else, ”Trump said.

The comments came after the Trump administration pressed the Federal Pension Board this week to cancel plans to invest $ 4.5 billion in Chinese shares.

The board, which oversees the cost savings plan, decided to delay the plan on Wednesday, seeking a $ 40 billion international fund to track it. Global Stock Index There are big Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent.

US stocks fell after the Trump interview on Thursday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 200 points or 1 percent in early trading.

With post wires