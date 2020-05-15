Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club to partially reopen with social-distance norms

President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club will reopen this weekend with social-distance guides – even in the Jacuzzi.

An email sent to members said the Palm Beach, Florida, resort’s pool area and “beach club” restaurant will be open for lunch on Saturday, after it was closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The main building, which houses hotel rooms, large dining areas and the president’s private residence, will be closed.

Members also have to practice social distance in the pool and whirlpool and lounge chairs are placed 6 feet apart.

Private Club will also be BYOT – Bring your own towel. And germ-harboring “pool noodles” are banned.

The announcement came after the Florida government allowed Ron Desantis to enter Palm Beach County’s “Phase One” of the state’s reopening plan.

The restaurants in Palm Beach County can now reopen, but with the indoor and outdoor tables at home, the 25-foot capacity is only 6 feet away.

About 4,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of March in Palm Beach County and at least 263 deaths have been reported.

