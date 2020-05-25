Twitter has been silent about Trump’s horrific attack on Joe Scarborough

President Trump’s terrible tweets have real-world consequences.

Take his carefree posts about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. Trump has been insisting that Scarborough is responsible for the 2001 death of Lori Klausatis, who worked in her Florida office as a GOP congressman for the past few weeks.

This conspiracy theory, ironically, fueled the 2001 Left-wing attacks on Scarborough. It was then removed, but now it has been revived by right-wing attackers, as Scarborough and his show “Morning Joe” have been fierce critics of Trump. “There’s a lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe,” Trump said Sunday.

The president promotes a conspiracy theory and ignores the real facts of the case because he wants the name of Scarborough to be muddy. His smears also hurt the Clausitis family. My interview requests have been rejected by family members in recent days … and This is the story The Washington Post explains the reasons for this: “Nobody in the Classitus family talks about Trump’s tweets for this article for fear of retaliation by the online trolls that went along with the parents of the victims of the Sandy Hook acrobat … ‘We have so many to say, but we can’t.’ Said Colin Kelly.

Three tweets from the right

– Fox’s Brit Hume responded to one of Trump’s shameful posts: “30K retweets for this infamous story based on a three-year-old post from some wing-ding website. That’s why his critics also want to play a lot of Djetti golf, because when he does, he tweets like this.” Not doing. “

– Jay Nordlinger of the NRO: “What Trump is engaged in here is sickness beyond belief. All people with good will – and even those who have less than good will – should count on it.”

– David Frum: “Yesterday, the President accused of murdering a prominent citizen. Surely the Attorney General wants to know this important news? US Attorneys? Crack Investigative Staff at Fox News?

“Attempts to threaten …”

An MSNBC spokesman said at the beginning of the month that Trump launched this insane crusade: “Attempts to intimidate and intimidate the free press, including the bizarre peddling of fringe conspiracy theories. We report accurately and comprehensively on the handling of the Dr. Coronavirus pandemic by the White House. “

Over to you, Twitter…

Donnie O’Sullivan writes: Last summer Twitter made new regulations for world leaders who tweeted on its platform – chief among them, of course, Trump. Twitter says those users can tweet things that violate Twitter’s general rules, but Twitter labels those tweets – explaining that they will leave them on the platform because they are a newspaper, even if it contravenes the rules. And should be used to take into account those leaders. It’s not a bad idea at all. But a month after Twitter made that announcement, Trump sent racist tweets about “The Squad.” Based on the site’s own rules, those tweets must be labeled in violation of its policies. They are not as we reported at the time.

In fact, Twitter hasn’t labeled Trump’s tweets. Then came this weekend … and all the lies about Joe Scarborough. Why might Twitter be slow to implement and enforce its own rules? Well, all you have to do is read This is the WSJ story Since the weekend.

I inquired about the alleged tweets and Twitter declined to comment: “We have nothing to share at this time,” a spokesman said …

Take Donnie

Donnie O’Sullivan adds: Last year Sen. Kamala Harris on Twitter called for the closure of the Trump account, raising the Q. Do we really want to live in a world where a private company can sue the leaders? (Trump will find a new venue anyway.)

In that case, I don’t think the people who joined the group calling on social media organizations to shake Trump really thought through what they were referring to and the role they represent. But… Twitter has clearly set its rules here – it has pushed the entire PR on how to label tweets from world leaders who have violated its rules. In that sense, it deserves much consideration …

>> Here’s the Q A post posted by Gabriel Sherman deserves an answer: “Doesn’t blaming someone for murder violate Twitter Terms of Service ??”

If g …

Oliver Darcy wrote: As Trump continues his efforts to smear Scarborough with this conspiracy theory, the idea is worth experimenting with: Imagine how the president’s allies would react if the tables were turned, and Scarborough was using its powerful platform to point to Trump’s assassination. They are (rightly) outraged and call for his firing. So why the silence from them now? Why are the standards for a cable news host higher than the President of the United States?