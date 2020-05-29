Twitter has hit back at Trump EO targeting social media sites

Twitter reversed President Trump’s executive order Thursday targeting social media legends, saying it threatens the future of online speech and internet freedom.

“This EO is a landmark legislative reaction and politicization policy,” Twitter’s global public policy team said in a statement.

The order directs federal agencies to see if new regulations can be placed on tech giants such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Google.

In particular, Trump wants to repeal or replace a portion of section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a landmark law in 1996 that protects social media companies from liability for materials posted by their users.

This allows them to be considered “platforms” rather than “publishers”.

“# Section 230 protects American innovation and freedom of expression, and it supports democratic values,” the Twitter statement said.

“Efforts to degrade unilaterally [Section 230] It threatens the future of online speech and the freedom of the Internet, ”it said.

Trump signed the decree just two days after Twitter slapped Twitter Fact Check labels for his missives about fraud in mail-in voting.

Social media platforms participating in bad faith “editorial decisions” – in his view, including adding fact check labels – have sued the president to remove their immunity from lawsuits.

“In a country that has long embraced freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand-pick a speech that Americans can access and convey on the Internet,” the order states.

“This practice is fundamentally anti-American and anti-democratic. When large, powerful social media companies censor opinions they disagree with, they use dangerous power.”

A Facebook spokesperson said that scrapping or weakening Section 230 would limit the amount of speech online and encourage platforms to censor anything that offends anyone.

A Google spokesperson said: “Undermining section 230 in this way is hurting the US economy and its global leadership over the freedom of the Internet.”

With post wires