Twitter has unveiled new emojis to thank frontline workers

There is a new way to say thank you during the coronavirus pandemic.

To help people show appreciation to frontline workers or anyone who has helped them through these difficult times, Twitter has unveiled a new two-handed heart-breaking emoji.

Emoji appears whenever users type in “#Thanks” or “#Thanks” or any variation of hashtags.

The idea for a new emoji came after the social media site saw an increase in those using the words “Thanks for” or “Thankful.” People.com said.

Twitter Began looking Gratitude increased in early March as the coronavirus spread throughout the United States. The use of prayer hand emojis increased by 50 percent and the use of clapping hands increased by 10 percent.

On Tuesday, the social networking company sent a post, “Who do we see people expressing gratitude for? The most common word is everyone. “

“Everyone is compulsory. Everyone who helped. Everyone in health care. Everyone involved. Everyone. “

This is not the first time Twitter has been supporting frontline workers. In March, the company encouraged consumers Tweet the applause emoji During World Health Day to show support for health workers.