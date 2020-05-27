Twitter labeled Trump tweets with fact-check labels for the first time

Trump’s allegations that Scarborough played a role in the death of then-staffer Lori Klausatis in 2001 are based on a notorious conspiracy theory. Negligent claims can be weakened by an official autopsy, which found that there is a heart condition that does not diagnose claustitis. That history was painful last week in a letter to Klausitis husband Timothy Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. In the letter, which was made public on Tuesday, Timothy Klausatis appealed to Dorsey to remove Trump’s tweets.

“I ask you to intervene in this case, because the President of the United States took what he did not – my dead wife’s memory and distorted it for political gain,” Klausutis wrote.

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on Tuesday whether social media companies should take action against Trump for proposing conspiracy theories of the murder of a critic, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said: “In my opinion or not, whether social media companies should reexamine – for example, if you say anything – the president.” The same bizarre thing to think … they have to say it’s not true. ”

Shortly after the labels were applied, Trump took to Twitter to claim the company “ Intervening “And” in the 2020 presidential election Curbing free speech . “He” won’t let that happen! “

Twitter declined to respond to Trump’s claims.

Twitter said on Tuesday that Trump’s tweets about mail-in voting did not violate company norms because they did not discourage people from voting. But the label does provide context for Trump’s claims.

“These tweets ( Here And Here ) Contains misleading information about voting processes and is labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots, “Twitter spokeswoman Katie Roseborough said in an email to CNN Business.” This decision is in line with the policy we shared earlier This month . “

Roseborough confirmed that this represents the first time Twitter has labeled Trump a tweet.

Twitter’s actions quickly led to criticism Some of its customers However, who said that the measures were not going to last much longer. Some have blamed Twitter for not explicitly labeling Trump’s tweets as false; Other customers said they should use company a Large font size

The immediate impression highlights that Twitter, which has long been caught up in how to tackle Trump tweets, is now under even greater pressure than ever before to be consistent and transparent.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter did not immediately respond to questions about who assembled the fact-checking page or whether it was generated algorithmically.