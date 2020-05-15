Two NFL players are wanted for allegedly robbing party members at gunpoint

DeAndre Baker, a cornerback for the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, are accused of armed robbery during a home party Wednesday night.
Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Miramar police say Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a gun.
According to the arrest warrant, many victims at the house party allege that Baker and Dunbar stole thousands of dollars of cash from them as well as valuables that were armed with weapons.
CNN tried to reach a spokeswoman for Baker and Dunbar had no introduction.
Neither Baker nor Dunbar are in custody.
An NFL spokesman told CNN that the league’s office was aware of the matter and made no other comments.
The Giants, who selected Baker with their first-round draft pick in 2019, said they were in touch with him and had no comment.
Dunbar was traded to the Seahawks from the Washington Redskins in March. His new team said, “It is still gathering information. We will defer all comments to league researchers and local authorities.”
