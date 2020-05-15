Two NFL players are wanted for allegedly robbing party members at gunpoint

DeAndre Baker, a cornerback for the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, are accused of armed robbery during a home party Wednesday night.

Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Miramar police say Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a gun.

According to the arrest warrant, many victims at the house party allege that Baker and Dunbar stole thousands of dollars of cash from them as well as valuables that were armed with weapons.

CNN tried to reach a spokeswoman for Baker and Dunbar had no introduction.