Typhoon Wangfang escalates rapidly as it gets closer to the Philippines

With hurricanes or hurricanes, rapid intensity means a rapid increase of 35 mph (55 kph) in 24 hours.

From Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, Wongfang met that definition, which is equivalent to a large hurricane with winds of 60 mph (95 kph) from a mild tropical storm. Maximum sustained winds are now up to 120 mph (195 kph) and the storm is still going strong.

This region of the world is no stranger to rapid aggravation. Many storms are exacerbated every year due to very warm sea surface temperatures.

But it was the first named storm in the western Pacific this season.

It did not exist until Tuesday, and it now equates the Philippines to a Category 3 or 4 cyclone on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Wongfang effect

Due to the small size of the storm, climate models have had trouble assessing the severity of the Wongfang.

Now that the storm has intensified, there is no doubt that it will be more than a rainmaker when it reaches the coast.

“Very heavy rainfall, damaging winds and powerful storm surge are the mainstays of this storm,” said CNN meteorologist Tom Satter.

“What’s a silver lining because it’s a small storm? Strong storm force winds are only extending about 25 kilometers from the center.”

Damaging winds only occur in the immediate course of the storm, with heavy rain having a more widespread impact.

Rainfall of 100 to 250 mm (four to 10 inches) affects vast areas of the Visayas and Bicol regions through northern Luzon.

Local time travels a short distance to the Wangfang Samar Province before making its first landfall on the Bikol region north of Legazpi on Thursday night.

After hitting the Bicol area, the storm will retain most of its strength and move into northeastern Luzon on Friday night.

“The storm center is just offshore,” Satter said. “This is not a great opportunity, but if the forecast turns just 50 km east, it will keep the severity of the winds and storms offshore.”

The 2020 storm is a slow start to the seasiden

The West Pacific Storm Season has no beginning and end as the Atlantic Hurricane Season, as storms occur throughout the year.

While the peak of the typhoon season is toward the end of summer, there are frequent named storms in the winter or early spring due to the warm waters of the Pacific.

According to Colorado State University research scientist Phil Klotzbach, this is the eighth fresh start to the season since 1950. The last time we started was 2016, this season’s first name storm didn’t arrive until the first week of July.

The Philippines are home to the main breeding ground of the tropical Pacific. In an average year, the region is affected by eight to nine hurricanes.

According to Klotzbach, the late-onset seasons are a little quiet, but the evidence is weak.