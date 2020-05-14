Top News

Typhoon Wangfang Lands In The Philippines During Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown

Izer
The storm struck East Samar on Thursday afternoon. It was the first named storm of the 2020 season in the western Pacific.

Ongfang winds at speeds of at least 115 mph, a magnitude similar to a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm’s violent winds caused thousands of people to move, according to Reuters news agency.

There are at least 200,000 people living in coastal areas near the affected area.

2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
The plague has complicated the evacuation process in a country that is often hit by storms. More 50 million people President Rodrigo Duterte has been living under strict lockdown regulations imposed by the President in an attempt to contain the virus in the Philippines.
There are currently 11,876 cases of the disease in the country Johns Hopkins University.

To counteract its spread, evacuation centers in the central Philippines will only be filled to half capacity, Reuters said. Passersby are expected to wear face masks.

Vongfang is gradually shifting northwest and it is likely to weaken on the ground.

Significant rainfall is expected in some parts of the Philippines, including the vast Visayas and Bicol regions and northern Luzon.

The West Pacific storm season does not have the beginning and end of what is defined as the Atlantic Hurricane Season, as storms occur throughout the year.

According to Colorado State University research scientist Phil Klotzbach, Wongfang’s arrival marks the eighth latest start to the season since 1950.

The Philippines suffers from eight to nine hurricanes in an average year due to the Philippines being located in the tropical Pacific. The storm was locally named Ambo in the Philippines.

