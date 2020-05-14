UFC fighter Anthony Smith said his teeth were falling during a brutal match

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Ultimate Fighting Championship was the second of its three events without an audience on Wednesday, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Leading light heavyweight contenders Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith fought in the main event, dominated by the Brazilian fighter and eventually won by the TKO in the fifth round.

Teixeira beat Smith in the final round. At one point, Smith gave referee Jason Herzog his teeth, which he put in his pocket. After the round, Smith said his corner teeth were falling out. The fight continues before Teixeira wins at the 1:04 mark in the next round.