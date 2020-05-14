UFC fighter Anthony Smith said his teeth were falling during a brutal match

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Ultimate Fighting Championship was the second of its three events without an audience on Wednesday, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Leading light heavyweight contenders Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith fought in the main event, dominated by the Brazilian fighter and eventually won by the TKO in the fifth round.
Teixeira beat Smith in the final round. At one point, Smith gave referee Jason Herzog his teeth, which he put in his pocket. After the round, Smith said his corner teeth were falling out. The fight continues before Teixeira wins at the 1:04 mark in the next round.
“I didn’t want to get him out of his corner,” White said at a post-fight press conference. “But it was between them and their corner. And then the ref stopped even in the fourth. It was a little tough to see ourselves sitting outside.”
According to ESPN, Smith had “a broken nose, a broken orbital bone, two missing teeth and an incision under his right eye. The front and back of a tooth, his real teeth.”
CNN contacted Smith’s trainer, Mark Montoya, but did not reply at the time of publication.
‘It’s not crazy’
White is well aware of the increased scrutiny under the UFC.
He recently told CNN Sport from his headquarters in Las Vegas, “Everyone is motivated to figure this out and bring back sports.”
“It’s not some crazy, it’s a well thought out plan,” he says. “We have a lot of intelligent people, doctors and people who have been involved with the UFC for a long time. This thing has been working steadily since its inception.
When it came to Wednesday’s fight, Smith didn’t care.
“I’m fine with the referee and the decisions that have been made in my corner,” Smith told ESPN. “When the ref makes it clear he needs to see something, or he’s going to stop it, I have to do what it takes to stay in the fight. I’m either out of battle with my armor or I’m coming over it. That’s my rule period.”
The third UFC event will take place on Saturday in eight days.
