UFO Documents: Details of newly released incident reports of US Navy encounters

“The unknown aircraft appeared to be small, the size of a suitcase and silver,” says a report detailing an incident from March 26, 2014.

At the time of the encounter, one of the Navy F / A-18 jets had “crossed the 1000 object, but could not positively identify the aircraft,” the US Navy pilot “tried to regain contact” with the aircraft, but was unable. “

CNN received the Navy Safety Center documents on Wednesday, which were previously labeled “for official use only.” Three short videos, officially released by the Pentagon at the end of last month, show an “unidentified aerial phenomenon” that was previously made public by a private company.

The videos show unidentified flying objects moving faster when recorded by infrared cameras. In both videos Naval Aviators respond with awe at how quickly objects move. One voice speculated that it might be a drone.

Objects can be drones

Newly released reports share this prediction, describing many unidentified aircraft as “Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)”, the Pentagon’s official name for drone aircraft.

According to another incident report from November 2013, a Navy F / A-18 pilot “was able to visually acquire a small aircraft.

“Because of the small size, the aircraft was designated as UAS,” the report said.

Another incident from June 27, 2013, stated that “the aircraft was white and the size and shape of a drone or missile”.

But although undisclosed flying objects are estimated to be drones, the military has not been able to determine who drives the drone, which is a major security and security challenge for Navy jets training in the area, which limits military training space. On the east coast of Virginia.

“Post Flight, the controlling agency contacted several local UAS operators, but no one knew about the unidentified aircraft,” the November report said.

“I think it may only be a matter of time before the mid-air collision with one of our F / A-18 aircraft with an unidentified UAS,” a report author warned.

“In many ways,” drones “pose a greater midair risk than manned aircraft, they are often less visually important and less radar than manned aircraft,” the report said.

There is also the possibility of drones being driven by an adversary, such as Russia or China, who are trying to gather information about U.S. military operations.

The Navy now has official guidelines on how to report when they believe its pilots have seen UFOs.

The videos of the encounters were first released between December 2017 and March 2018 by the The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, a company co-founded by former Blink-182 musician Tom DeLong, which studies information on unidentified aerial phenomena.

That’s where the truth comes out

The Pentagon studied recordings of aerial encounters with previously unknown objects, and since then has been launched under the direction of former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada as part of the Shattered Assortment program. According to the Pentagon, the program was launched in 2007 and closed in 2012 because they expected there were high priorities that needed funding.

However, the former head of the classified program is Louis Elizondo Told CNN in 2017 He personally believes that “there is very compelling evidence that we are not alone.”

“These planes – we call them airplanes – are presenting features that are not currently listed in the US or in any foreign list that we know of,” Elizondo said of the objects they researched. He said he resigned from the Defense Department in 2017 to protest the secrecy surrounding the program and internal opposition to funding it.

President Donald Trump recently called the official Pentagon footage “video of hell,” and told Reuters he was wondering “if this is true.”

“I wonder if that’s true,” Trump said of the videos. “It’s a hell of a video.”