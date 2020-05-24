UK police said they had spoken to Dominic Cummings’ father, contrary to Downing Street’s statement

Number 10 Downing Street special counsel Dominic Cummings arrived at his home in London on May 23 after being accused of violating the terms of the coronavirus lockdown. Danielle Leal-Olivas / AFP / Getty Images

British police have confirmed that Dominic Cummings – an official with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser – is on a tour of Durham during a nationwide lockdown, the Press Association reported on Saturday.

This information contradicts a previous statement from Downing Street, which police say has nothing to do with Cummings or his family.

An officer spoke with Cummings’ father, who said his son had traveled to the northeast of England and “wasted some of the property alone,” Durham police said.

After Downing Street issued a statement regarding Cummings’ visit to Durham, “neither he nor his family have spoken to the police at any stage,” the report said.

Cummings has been on fire for more than 250 miles – from his home in London – to Durham, despite national lockdown regulations.

Downing Street has denied these reports, which appeared in the Mirror and Guardian newspapers, including “false allegations” and “inaccurate stories” about Cummings.

“His actions are in line with Coronavirus guidelines. Mr. Cummings believes he has acted reasonably and legally,” a statement from Downing Street said.