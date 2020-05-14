Undertaker reveals the secret behind the viral Brock Lesnar moment

Undertaker is now looking behind the scenes to the public more than ever, and he finally answered the mystery of a decade.

In an interview with MMA reporter Ariel Helwani at UFC 121 in 2010, Lesnar walked up to the Undertaker’s Brock Lesnar after losing to Cain Velasquez and uttered four words that sent the MMA and wrestling world into a frenzy.

“Do you want to do this?”

Ulation habits are rampant. Is there a legitimate beef between the two? Is this “work” in wrestling parlance? According to The Undertaker, Lesnar is about to return to WWE, where he has performed since 2002-04.

“I’m there to choose a fight,” said Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, Told Helwani On Wednesday. “Yes, I was sent there personally to choose a fight. (UFC President) I don’t know what’s going on with Dana (White), I felt terrible after the fact. I thought there was some kind of discussion between him and Vince (McMahon). At the time, Brock was very hot in the MMA world, so obviously, it’s like, మీకు What do you know? Why not try. ‘There is really no personal animosity, but this is basically what I say,’ Well, you have left our world, I will come into your world and I will call you ‘and that is it.

“Obviously it’s a huge media storm, and it’s your fault,” Callaway told Helwani.

Lesnar, the NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion, became a star in the WWE. He failed to make the NFL in 2004. He wrestled in Japan before switching to MMA and eventually won the UFC heavyweight title.

“He’s run with the WWE and there’s such a history there, and then his success with the UFC – it’s huge if we can do it. That’s about it,” Callaway said.

Lesnar knew the Undertaker was going to be on the show, but he didn’t know what he wanted to do. Helwani said he heard the Undertaker was planning to crash a post-fight press conference, but Callaway said he had no credibility.

“I was hoping that I was in the right place at the right time, and everything was on the line, man,” he said.

The Undertaker, who is now revealing himself on the WWE Network’s “The Last Ride” documentary series, finally took his famous 21-0 WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania 30 with Lesnar. This shocked the fans. Many wondered if this was the right call, but Undertaker said he would always put business first and McMahon did what he wanted to do.

“I know that someday (the end) will be over,” Undertaker said of the streak. “In our industry, you don’t go as far as Floyd (Mayweather) unbeaten or Rocky Marciano retiring. In wrestling, that doesn’t happen.

“My colleagues and many of the people I worked with thought it was a terrible decision. I just asked Vince, ‘Are you sure? Do you want it?’ He said, ‘If it’s not brack, who can beat you?’