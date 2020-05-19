US Coronavirus Update: Latest News on Cases, Deaths and Reopenings

Morehouse College has announced the layoffs, furloughs and wage cuts that have resulted in the layoffs of many employees.

These measures are part of a cost-cutting plan to address the impact of the 2020-2021 budget fiscal deficit and the pandemic, According to a press release from the college.

The 54 part-time and full-time employees of the Atlanta-based college will be hired for at least two months; And 13 full-time employees will be laid off by June 1.

Other employees are facing wage cuts from June 1 to the end of the year.

“Annually, faculty and staff earning more than $ 55,000 receive a 10 to 15 percent pay cut based on their income levels. President Thomas’ salary is reduced by 25 percent, a voluntary cut,” the press release said.

Now why? This comes as leaders of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) say they face unique challenges The coronavirus pandemic can wreak havoc on communities and the economy.

Sending students home means losing room and board fees and switching to online learning has added additional costs to colleges.

Reduced revenues and additional costs are more important for HBCUs. They usually have small endowments, which can be used as a financial buffer and also rely on individual experiences.

