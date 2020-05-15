US Coronavirus Update: The latest about cases, deaths and reopening

Ford Motor Co. The Michigan assembly plant was idle on March 23 in Wayne, Michigan. Anthony Lancelot / Bloomberg / Getty Images

Ford The plants are set to reopen CEO Jim Hackett said nearly two months later on Monday, about 71,000 workers would return to work and there would be no layoffs or layoffs.

“I’m trying to keep everyone here. Putting them in social systems and avoiding them makes no sense, ”he said.

To reopen on Monday, Ford wrote a 70-page handbook on workers’ safety measures.

“The idea is that we re-create the experience from the worker,” he said. “When we get back to work, we role-play with them. One day of their lives, they leave their children with no supervision because there is no school, and they need to show up at work. We’ve worked up to 70 pages. ”

Some of these plants may require social distance, testing and wearing masks in safety measures. Prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, two workers were inside the vehicle that was heading to the assembly line. According to Hackett, that is no longer the case.

The automaker has opened some assembly lines to produce personal protective equipment and ventilators that will continue production at the plant.