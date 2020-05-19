US Open cancels qualifying tournaments, allowing exemptions

At the moment, 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot will continue to its scheduled date in September, but a significant part of its eligibility process will be changed.

For the first time since the championship’s opening days, the 120th U.S. will be held Sept. 17-20. Open, it hosts its annual qualifying tournaments. Due to persistent health issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, the USGA announced on Monday that all of its eligibility tournaments have been canceled.

The field, half of which is usually made up of local and sectional qualified players, with only exceptions. A USGA official said Monday that it is in the process of creating a waiver, which will be divided into categories. The USGA said those exemptions are currently being finalized and will be revealed at a later date.

“As you can see, this is a difficult decision because qualification is the cornerstone of the USGA Championships,” John Bodenhammer, senior managing director of championships for USGA, said in a statement. “We are very proud that thousands of people have entered the country to pursue their dream of qualifying for the US Open, and we are deeply saddened that they will not have that opportunity this year.

The USGA has planned 108 local qualifiers in Canada in 45 states. More than 12 sectional qualifiers over 36 holes are to follow in late May and early June. Nine of those events were to be played in the United States and three in England, Japan and Canada.

In early April, the USGA postponed the US Open from its original June dates to September, in the hope that the COVID-19 crisis would diminish by then. However, the tournament could be played without allowing spectators on the field, though a USGA official did not confirm it on Monday.

“We’re not at the stage where we say there are no fans,” said USGA chief brand officer Craig Annis. “We’re trying to find the lowest number of people who need to hold the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. At the moment, it’s about 2,000 people. After that, we hope to grow the fans, but it remains to be seen.”

“We know this is not a typical US Open with 30,000 to 40,000 people on the site. This will be significantly reduced.

One benefit for USGA is to see how the PGA Tour organizes its tournament over the next few months. The PGA Tour kicks off on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Annis, who USGA officials say is working with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, said the USGA could “learn” from what PGA Tour does.

US. Next to the open, the U.S. The Women’s Open is still played, as well as the U.S. Open. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur. This is just four of the 14 USGA championships to be held in 2020.