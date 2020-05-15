SINGAPORE – An American cargo pilot has become the first foreigner to be imprisoned in Singapore for agreeing to a “poor judgment” for violating restrictions on the purchase of medical supplies in violation of sanctions aimed at curbing the coronavirus.

Defense attorney Ronnie Tan said Wednesday that FedEx pilot Brian Dugan Iargan, 44, of Alaska, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to leaving his hotel room for three hours to buy masks and a thermometer.

Singapore has the largest outbreak in Asia, with 26,000 cases. More than 90% of those infected are foreign workers living in crowded dormitories, and the government has recently begun reducing sanctions on local populations.

There are harsh penalties for a small city-state for those who violate quarantine rules, are not publicly masked or committed to acts of social distance. Violators can be sentenced to up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $ 10,000 ($ 7,000) or both.

Tan said that after arriving from Sydney on April 3, Yeargan and his two co-pilots were taken to the airport hotel to serve a 14-day detention. This is because they have visited China, Hong Kong, Macau and Japan in their health statements. And within two weeks of their arrival to the United States, Tan said.

Health officials inspecting the eargun were found missing from their room on April 5. Eargan told the court that he took the metro downtown to buy a thermometer and some box masks before returning home on April 6.

Tan said Eargan needed the goods because they were low back home and his wife was ill. He said that Eargan’s wife was having trouble breathing but was tested negative for coronavirus in March.

Tan said that he had lost his daughter in the tragic incident four years ago, and that he feared the possibility of another death. Eargan told the court that his two co-pilots were scheduled to leave on April 6, but he was put back in his room. The US has been hit by a mistake in Singapore. He said that the COVID-19 for the Air Force had to waive an assignment for the damaged countries to fly a humanitarian aid mission.

“In his speech in court, Eargan said he was sorry. He gave the right verdict and he should not go out,” Tan said. Tan also added that the American “has the utmost respect for the people of Singapore and its laws.”

The court said in its ruling that Eargan asked someone to get the goods for him.

Tan said Eargan was relieved as prosecutors sought a sentence of up to eight weeks. He said he would apply for relief for good behavior and the American could end his sentence in three weeks.

Anchorage belongs to the Eagle River community and works with the Alaska Air National Guard, the Anchorage Daily News reported. It said he last spoke with his parents on Mother’s Day. “He’s taking care of himself,” said Jim Yeargan.

FedEx spokeswoman Davina Cole told the newspaper the company had complied with all regulations from government officials who had the virus.

Eiergan was the first foreigner to be sentenced for violating quarantine orders, but many Singaporeans were jailed for five to six weeks for leaving their homes.

Singapore imposed a partial lockdown on April 7, and eased restrictions on Tuesday, with food manufacturers, barbers and laundry shops opening its doors three weeks before the lockdown ends on June 1.