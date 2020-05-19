Usain Bolt and partner Cassie Bennett welcomed the babe

The news was made public by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Twitter on Monday.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Cassie Bennett for their baby girl arrival!” He said in a tweet.

Rio completed a historic ‘triple triple’ in 2016, winning gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at three consecutive Olympic Games. However, in 2017 Bolt dropped his 4x100m gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Games, following teammate Nesta Carter Positive tested for banned substance.

The Jamaican ran his last competitive race at the 2017 World Championships in London, where he won the 100m. He had a brief career as a footballer, joining the Australian team’s Central Coast Mariners in 2018.

In his pre-season friendly, Bolt made two goals in his full debut, but left the club before officially appearing as both parties refused to sign a deal.