The news was made public by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Twitter on Monday.
“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Cassie Bennett for their baby girl arrival!” He said in a tweet.
Bolt, 33, who Retired from Athletics in 2017 Still the fastest man in history. He won the 100m at the Berlin World Championships in 2009. He still holds the world record of 9.58 seconds, as well as his 200m world record of 19.19 seconds in Berlin.
Bolt, the 11-time world champion, is the only winner Three 100m Olympic titles And has won 23 major gold medals in an amazing career.
Rio completed a historic ‘triple triple’ in 2016, winning gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at three consecutive Olympic Games. However, in 2017 Bolt dropped his 4x100m gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Games, following teammate Nesta Carter Positive tested for banned substance.
The Jamaican ran his last competitive race at the 2017 World Championships in London, where he won the 100m. He had a brief career as a footballer, joining the Australian team’s Central Coast Mariners in 2018.
In his pre-season friendly, Bolt made two goals in his full debut, but left the club before officially appearing as both parties refused to sign a deal.
