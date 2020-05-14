USS Theodore Roosevelt: Sailors Returning for Pandemic Aviation Testing Positive for Coronavirus

More than 1,000 members of the ship’s nearly 4,900 crew members tested positive for the ship’s spread in March.

The Navy has set up a number of screening procedures to help the ship recover after two negative tests.

The official said that when a sailor returned, he suddenly started experiencing symptoms, and the other four who had tested positive were close to the sailor.

An additional 18 sailors, who were near the positive tested, also left the ship “very cautious.”

The preliminary indication is that new cases may result in a test problem rather than a renewed outbreak.

After the evacuation of some 4,000 sailors from the ship to Guam, the Navy returns to Roosevelt in the aftermath of detention and isolation, hoping to bring the aircraft carrier to sea as soon as possible.

The investigation is in progress

The Navy announced last month it was launching an extensive investigation into the spreading conditions, effectively delaying its preliminary recommendation for the re-appointment of the ship’s commanding officer.

The announcement comes just days after Defense Secretary Mark Esper refused to immediately accept the Navy’s original investigation into the matter, including a recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier.

US officials told CNN that Crozier’s re-appointment was prompted by senior Navy officials, but Esper was not ready to accept the recommendation immediately, and an extensive investigation was launched the following week.

Crozier was dismissed by Navy Secretary Thomas Modley for allegedly spreading a warning among Navy officials about the spread of the virus on his ship, a warning that eventually came to the press.

While Modley has publicly accused Crozier of sending his warning letter to 20 to 30 people, it appears that Crozier sent the attached email to Crozier, including his direct superior, to 10 people, according to an email copy obtained by The Washington Post.

“I believe that if there is ever a time to ask for help, it will have no impact on my career,” Crozier wrote in his email, a US official familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.

Modali resigned a few days after organizing the event, which included an expedition to Guam, $ 240,000, where he blamed Crozier and advised sailors to make public comments to Crozier’s crew.

This story has been updated with additional background.