Venezuela claims to have captured two Americans involved in the failed attack

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday evening called Maduro’s argument “a major misstatement,” which “made it difficult to distinguish facts from propaganda.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs is “trying to learn more,” a department spokeswoman said, adding that “the former regime is in custody,” including the activities of U.S. citizens.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated President Donald Trump’s condemnation of US involvement. The spokesman said the department was closely examining Maduro’s role and “a very large Cuban intelligence apparatus in Venezuela.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump told reporters outside the White House before leaving for an event in Arizona that his administration had nothing to do with the incident.

Leader of the opposition Juan Guido, who was recognized by the US and more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s interim president, also denounced his participation in a virtual speech to the National Assembly on Tuesday. Guido, president of the National Assembly, told a parliamentary session that the opposition-controlled assembly had “nothing to do with intrusion.” Maduro stated that the two men who were arrested have IDs of a US security company, but that the Guido Assembly is not affiliated with any security agency. He called Maduro’s claims to “deceive and confuse” the Venezuelan people. Maduro made a live speech on state television late Monday, calling for US passports and two-man driving licenses, according to his ID cards for Florida-based security services firm Silvercorp. Maduro also showed a photo of the two men after he was captured and accused of playing “Rambo” in an unsuccessful attack aimed at removing him. Footage posted on Maduro’s official Twitter account shows several unidentified men on the boat with arms in the air and a helicopter overhead. The men on the boat were not identified in a video, but the two men, who claimed that Maduro was American, shot a separate photo more clearly. The Colombian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the “mercenary operation” after Maduro on Sunday and Monday, alleging that the country’s president, Ivan Duke, had cooperated in the failed invasion. “These allegations seek to conceal the real problems facing the Venezuelan people, following a common strategy from this illegal regime for distractions abroad during times of domestic crisis,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement over the weekend. Jordan Goudreau, CEO of Silvercorp, He told the Washington Post Two Americans, including two Venezuelans, who were operating with a large force, were caught on Monday following an operation to infiltrate Venezuela. Goudreau said other members of the so-called “Operation Gideon” were arrested or killed on Sunday. Goudreau identified Americans as Iron Berry and Luke Denman, whose names match those of the Silvercorp IDs performed by Maduro. Goudreau, a former U.S. Army Green Beret, said the two men were fellow former Special Forces members. Denman’s mother Kay said she was concerned for her son and had not heard from the US government. “We’re trying to get information and we’re looking at what to do on our side here,” she told CNN. “No one has ever contacted me or my husband.” CNN reached out to Silvercorp for comment, but have not yet heard back.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood, Anisa Hussain, Stefano Pozzeban and Jackie Castillo contributed to the report.